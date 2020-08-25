No appreciation day at the airport

Airport Appreciation Day and Fly-In, an annual family fun event to showcase the world of aviation, has been canceled for this year at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

Hosted by local Chapter 608 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), the event is usually scheduled for the first weekend of June.

With health and safety restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, members earlier decided to move the event to Sept. 12 when conditions may have improved. That’s now been called off as well.

“Most of the military aircraft won’t be able to come this year,” said EAA chapter president Jeff Robbins. “The Wyoming group indicated that due to more constraints from the pandemic, they wouldn’t be here.”

Some other National Guard air units have training exercises scheduled for that week. Others will be taking part in firefighting practice exercises in the Scottsbluff area.

“The static aircraft display is a big draw for people attending the event,” Robbins said. “With those changes, we decided to forgo this year and plan for 2021.”

Robbins said EAA members will also discuss whether to move the event to earlier in May or to September, when the weather is less active.

Several years ago, the Airport Appreciation Day scheduled for June had to be canceled at the last minute when an entire day of high winds blasted through the area.

Robbins said with a June schedule, the event has to start early in the morning and wrap up by about noon because of the heat. A lot of the airplanes don’t perform well under those weather conditions.

“We’d like to turn this into more of a full-day event with activities throughout the day,” he said. “We could even include some hand-on presentations for people to learn more about aviation.”

During the event, local EAA pilots participate in Young Eagles, a national EAA program that offers a first flight to kids under 19 with the idea of getting them interested in flight.

Another possibility is to implement the Eagle program, offering first flights to those over the age of 19.

“This has been one of the best programs to introduce young people to general aviation,” said EAA member Neal Smith. “I’ve given close to 440 Young Eagle flights over my tenure as a pilot.”

In the age of COVID-19, those flights become problematic because of the size of an airplane cockpit.

“It’s like having four people in something the size of an old Volkswagen Beetle,” Smith said. “It’s very tiny and the coronavirus could eliminate some people from even wanting to go on a flight.”

Smith added that without Young Eagle flights and military aircraft displays, the group would be “minimizing something that is normally one of the larger events in our community to get people out at no charge.”