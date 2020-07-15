More and more shoppers in Scottsbluff are seeing signs requiring masks to enter stores such as Menards, Safeway — and soon, Walmart.

More people in the U.S. are adopting wearing masks in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks have also been shown to be effective, with the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report Tuesday citing a case in which masks prevented two hair dressers with COVID-19 in Missouri from spreading the virus to clients. According to the study, investigators found none of the 139 clients or secondary contacts became ill. Both hairdressers and 98% of their clients wore masks.

At Menards, large signs in the lobby and posted on doors advise that shoppers and customers are required to wear masks. The sign reads: “All shoppers and workers will follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask or face covering,” as of Monday, July 13. Another sign said children are to wear face masks unless carried or seated in shopping carts. The store is also enforcing a limit of 500 shoppers in the store.

One employee stands at the door to inform shoppers of the rule, reminding people to wear a mask, if they brought one. Individually wrapped disposable face masks are sold for 70¢ just inside the store.

Employees, who did not share their names because they were not authorized to comment, said that a small percentage of people were mad due to the policy.

“I’ve been cussed at,” said one employee. “Told ‘I’ll take my business somewhere else’ because of the mask requirement.”

A general manager said he could not comment on enforcement, referring the Star-Herald to the corporate office. Jeff Abbott, a spokesman for the Wisconsin-based home-improvement retailer, said all employees were required to wear face masks starting in April. Abbott called the new requirement a “common sense precaution” for employees and shoppers.

“To us, masks seem like one of the few, inexpensive, common sense things that does any good and is easily achievable by us common folk,” Abbott wrote in an email. “Everyone needs to look at the cold, hard facts that this is a very dangerous situation, and we’re all in this together.”

Dianne Couldry and Roger Osland, both 67, said going into Menards was the first time they wore a mask in public.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Couldry said, adding that she thinks that a mask requirement adds to “a culture of fear.”

“I wear it for other people’s sake for the most part, to protect them from their own fears,” she said. “I also think compromised people should be staying at home.”

Chris and Hope Soria drove from Torrington to get household goods from Menards.

Chris Soria, 80, wears an Agent Orange “Sprayed and Betrayed” Vietnam Veteran hat and said he’s worn a mask since March to protect himself and others.

“I’m a disabled vet,” he said. “(The chemical weapon) Agent Orange affected my heart, I’ve got diabetes, I have to be more careful.”

Four shoppers who left because of the policy at Menards declined to give their names or comment.

Safeway put out signs over the weekend saying a face covering is required to enter the store. Managers in the store deferred comment to the corporate office. In a count of 28 shoppers in the store, 24 were wearing a mask on Wednesday afternoon.

Shoppers without masks declined to comment.

Safeway corporate office did not respond to requests for comment regarding the policy or what stores are asked to do about enforcement as of press time.

A furor could be seen on social media Wednesday as Walmart and Sam’s Club officials announced that all customers at stores would be required to wear masks.

In a joint statement, Walmart’s Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Lance de la Rosa, the chief operating officer at Sam’s Club, said all U.S. stores were going to require face coverings starting on Monday, July 20. Monday was cited as the beginning of the requirement due to the needed time to post signage and train employees.

“According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” the statement said.

The release said “different solutions” will be considered for customers who don’t bring a face mask.

Management on the Walmart Supercenter forwarded comment to corporate offices, which did not answer questions by press time about providing complimentary masks, or how the requirement would be enforced.

Employees, who did not give their names because they were not authorized to comment, said there were announcements playing every half-hour to let people shopping know about the mask requirement coming next week.

Vicki Cotton, who had just shopped in Walmart Tuesday afternoon, said she didn’t know the mask requirement was coming.

“I’m not surprised, everyone else is requiring them,” she said. “I’m so over this pandemic, but I’ll abide by whatever I have to do.”

Sandy Sena, wearing a mask on her way in to the store, said she was unbothered by wearing a mask.

“I don’t mind at all, I do whatever I have to do,” she said.