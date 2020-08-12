Officials: Community action helps prevent spread of COVID-19 in schools

As schools throughout the Panhandle ready to open, some this week, Panhandle health officials reminded people that they can do their part to keep schools open by taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During Tuesday’s daily briefing by the Panhandle Public Health District, one person asking questions of health officials asked about youth cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle.

According to the PPHD, there are five active cases involving children ages 10 to 19 in Scotts Bluff County. According to the person asking the question of officials, parents of 270 children have indicated that children may not

The caller noted comparisons to flu and measles outbreaks, which Schnell noted that Scotts Bluff County has a high immunization rate and that the flu vaccine is recommended.

“We’ve done a lot of planning,” Schnell said, noting that health officials have worked with school boards, superintendents and staff. ...”Part of that is making your kids as safe as they can be as they return to school and it takes a part of the community with wearing masks, doing that hand hygiene and social distancing.and all of us being a part of the community, to watch out for one another to help this be a success.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said that officials with the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have offered sage advice: “(The center) always says that the best way to prevent the spread of COVID of schools is to reduce the transmission in the community. We all play a part in this and we’re all in it together, like we’ve been saying over and over.

“The more that we can do as community members to not spread and not continue the spread (of the virus), the more it will help.”

Schnell discussed a common myth that wearing a mask doesn’t protect an individual from contracting the virus, but only products a person from spreading the virus. However, she said, as studies continue, there is evidence that has demonstrated that wearing a mask also protects an individual form contracting the virus as well.

“The fact is the best protection is when everyone is wearing a mask,” she said. “Even when others don’t (wear a mask), wearing a mask still offers protection with masks blocking some of the large respiratory droplets expelled by a non-mask wearer.”

Of course, she said, other preventative efforts, such as practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing should also be used.

PPHD has been working with schools as they have put into place protocols to attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus within their districts. However, Engel said, all schools have devised their own plans.

With the school year approaching, PPHD has put together some guidance on its website, updated with the newest recommendations and latest scientific evidence, that parents and others can use.

“We have developed a bunch of tools to be used to keep kids as safe as possible and keep them in school as long as possible,” Engel said.

The tools are available on the website under the COVID-19 response documents, listed under Guidance Documents. Information includes details about how quarantine guidance that will be used by health officials and how masks can impact the decisions that are made. Guidance for extracurricular activities will be coming soon.

During Tuesday’s call, PPHD officials made the weekly release of the risk dial, which did inch up again slightly, but remained in the moderate level. Schools will be using the risk dial and county and community risk levels in assessing the district’s own risk levels.

On the county level, most of the 12 counties covered by PPHD fall within the moderate risk level, with Garden and Grant counties being the only exceptions. Both counties are at the low risk level, with Garden having only four total cases of COVID-19 since March 2. Grant County has not reported any cases of COVID-19 and is only one of seven counties listed on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as not having any positive cases.

On the community level, counties listed at a low risk level are: Crawford, Hemingford, Hyannis, Oshkosh, Dalton, Potter-Dix and Chappell. Officials noted that some communities that had previously been listed at lower levels have now been moved to moderate risk level. Communities listed at moderate risk levels are: Harrison, Chadron, Hay Springs, Gordon-Rushville, Alliance, Morrill, Scottsbluff-Gering, Mitchell, Minatare, Bayard, Bridgeport, Harrisburg, Kimball and Big Springs.

During Tuesday’s call, officials released six new cases, all adults. Four cases were listed as close contact cases: one in Box Butte County, one in Deuel County and one in Morrill County. Two cases were released as community spread cases: one in Box Butte and one in Scotts Bluff. One case, in Scotts Bluff County, is currently listed as unknown.

There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, with one person hospitalized.

A total of 469 people have tested positive, with 413 people listed as recovered. Six people have died and a total of 46 people have been hospitalized since March 2.