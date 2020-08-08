As schools are ready to convene, Panhandle health officials explained the reasons classrooms can be a concern when it comes to spread of the coronavirus.

During Friday’s call, Panhandle Public Health officials explained that the density of a classroom is smaller than other scenarios, such as a home, an office, and even a prison cell. Using an interactive chart, officials showed different levels of density, or how close to one another people can be in settings, according to illustrations shared by the Global Center for Health Security from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Often times, as people discuss coronavirus and the spread, nursing homes are often cited as high-risk settings. However, PPHD Director Kim Engel said, classrooms are deemed the highest risk because of density.

At home, she explained, we enjoy an average of 600 square feet of space per person. Nursing homes and long-term facilities have an average of 300 feet per person. Office settings come in at 150 feet per person. According to the illustration, prison cells offer more density than a classroom. A prison cell was indicated to have a density of 60 feet per person, and classrooms came in lower, with 50 feet per person in a high school classroom and a typical elementary classroom has 35 feet per person.

“You can see, just on average, that a classroom would have less square feet per person,” Engel said. “This is why so much thought has been put into coming back to school by many organizations and people,” from school officials to state officials. “They want to ensure this is safe.”

Engel pointed to the density estimates as the main concerns for officials in requiring masks.

Masks will also make a difference in whether or not children or staff will have to isolate or quarantine if a positive case occurs among those in the classroom.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell explained that close contacts, identified as persons having been within six feet of a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus for more than 15 minutes, are quarantined. Officials also identify contacts of a close contact, however, those persons aren’t placed on quarantine. They are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and to be aware that they should consider getting tested if they exhibit symptoms.

Schnell said, “When we talk about schools, and we are looking at a classroom and they have no other positive kids or staff, we are going to consider, if a positive case is masked, and those exposed are masked also, they would be able to self monitor and we would be actively monitoring them as public health. They would not have to miss school and be quarantined, or work, whatever the case may be.

“If we had someone who tested positive in that classroom, and they do not wear a mask ... the positive person would be isolated.”

Those persons in the classroom who are masked would have to quarantine, as the positive person had not been wearing a mask. Similarly, in groups, with mixed practices of wearing masks and not wearing masks, persons would have to isolate or quarantine if a positive person is not wearing a mask, she explained.

Four new cases of the coronavirus were reported Friday. PPHD has changed the way it is reporting cases during its briefings, only acknowledging that three new cases involving adults in Box Butte County, Dawes County and Sheridan counties were reported. The Box Butte and Dawes cases were identified as community spread. The case in Sheridan County involved a close contact. A Scotts Bluff County case involving a child, under the age of 19, was also reported.

A closer look at the PPHD dashboard provides some additional information, with the dashboard indicating that the Box Butte County case involved a man in the 30-39 age range and the Sheridan County case, a man in the 20-29 age range. The demographics of the Dawes County case weren’t clear on the dashboard.

The Scotts Bluff County case involving a youth occurred in the 10-19 age range and involves a boy.

Scotts Bluff County is the only county that has active cases involving children. There are currently six active cases among youth.

Currently, there are 40 active cases in the Panhandle. Thirty-three of those active cases are in Scotts Bluff County. Other active cases by county: Dawes, 1; Box Butte, 1; Morrill, 1; Cheyenne, 2; Sheridan, 1; Deuel, 1.

Schnell said officials were still receiving results from tests that had been conducted Monday and Tuesday, indicating a lag in reporting. Schnell attributed the delay to efforts by TestNebraska to ramp up testing to 7,000 tests per day. While labs make changes, she said, it is slowing results on current tests.