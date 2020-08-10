A Goshen County man has been identified as a suspect in a series of suspicious attempted break-ins.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman identified Nathan Mundt, 36, as a suspect in incidents the Sheriff’s Department had advised the public of over the weekend.

Overman reported three separate incidents in which a man had been accused of entering or attempting to enter homes in Scotts Bluff County. According to reports to authorities, a woman reported an incident on July 20 in which she alleged a man knocked at her door and then went to the rear of her home, attempting to enter through a window, damaging a mechanism and a screen in the process. The man fled as she screamed. A second incident was reported on the same day, with a woman reporting she had observed the man, via home security cameras, as he entered a porch area. A third incident alleged the man had stopped at a rural residence, knocked on a door and told a woman that a dog had been struck and asking the woman to help him with the dog. The woman locked the door and the man left.

Mundt was being held in the Goshen County Jail on probation charges and other offenses. Goshen County had also received similar reports of attempted break-ins or other suspicious activity, according to Overman.

Formal charges had not yet been filed against Mundt in Scotts Bluff County, according to a search of online court records. Overman said that officials are seeking a warrant for the man’s arrest. Overman said that the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department has been working with the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department and Wyoming Probation & Parole officials as part of the investigation.