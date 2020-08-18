One positive COVID-19 case announced at Gering High School.

Gering Public Schools has announced a positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at the high school.
The Gering Central Administration Office sent out an alert to parents Tuesday morning. The student had been in school on Monday.
According to the alert, Gering Public Schools received confirmation of the positive COVID-19 case from Panhandle Public Health District at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
"Public health officials will notify directly any staff or students that may need to self-quarantine," the alert said.
Gering has a dashboard on its website, which shows one active case at the high school.
Gering Public Schools official Jennifer Sibal said it is believed that the student was wearing a mask.
“We’re working with public health officials on contract tracing and we have our safety protocols, seating charts, mask were in place," she said.
Sibal said that district wouldn’t say what grade the student was enrolled in, or whether the student had opted out of wearing a mask.
When asked what Gering High School’s next steps were, Sibal said:
“This is all new to us too. ... We’re cooperating and working side-by-side with public health officials.
The elementary school began classes last week, with the high school beginning classes Monday. Orientation had been held on Friday for sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The Star-Herald will update this report as additional information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.