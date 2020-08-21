The Oregon Trail Days Art Show will look a little different this year, like much of the event.
Typically, the show features the work of upward of 20 artists. This year, it’ll be just under 15.
“We have a lot of cancellations this year, partly because of COVID,” said artist Mary Hunt. “We had decided to keep it a little smaller anyway though.”
The show has been moved to Legacy of the Plains and space isn’t as large as in years past, said Hunt.
“We didn’t want to pack everyone in there,” said Hunt. “But, we’re looking forward to having it at Legacy. It’ll be a really nice location.”
The artists are selected by a committee using a number of factors including quality and marketability. The OTD committee benefits from the show, receiving 20 percent of sales.
“We know our audience,” said Hunt. “We try to pick things as marketable as possible.”
At the same time, there is a need for variety, she said. In the beginning, the show had a focus on western and wildlife themes, but in recent years that hasn’t been the case.
“We have a lot of different styles, themes and subject matter,” she said.
Artists also must have enough pieces to fill the large panels near their booths where the artwork will be displayed, she said.
The show will take place on Friday from 12- 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Legacy of the Plains Museum. Admission is free.
“Come and enjoy an afternoon of art,” Hunt said.
