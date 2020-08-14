While the Oregon Trail Days parade has been canceled, there are other events that will go on Aug. 21-22.

Aug. 21 will feature the classic car show downtown, but the accompanying International Food Fair has been canceled. The annual craft fair is still scheduled for Aug. 22 in Legion Park, and the horseshoe contest is happening at the horseshoe pits in Oregon Trail Park. The bicycle hill climb up the monument is still on for Saturday morning.

Because of venue ability, the annual Oregon Trail Days Art Show is at Legacy of the Plains Museum on both Friday and Saturday.

Craft fair volunteer chairperson Gina Mattley said there is still availability for food and craft vendors for the Saturday event, which has been happening annually for 28 years.

Mattley said there are craft and food vendors already scheduled, but there is room for more.

“Oregon Trail Days is going to do the best we can under the circumstances,” Mattley said. “We’ve always had good attendance for the craft fair, but then there has always been a parade to go along with it.”

Those interested in taking part in the craft fair can call 308-436-2388 for information. There are 10-foot spaces at $35 per space.

