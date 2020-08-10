It’s official. The 99th edition of the Oregon Trail Days Parade through downtown Gering for 2020 has been officially canceled.

Oregon Trail Days Chairman Tracy Bentley said the community is still in Phase III of the governor’s Directed Health Measures, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said parades are prohibited.

“I’ve had several conversations with the governor’s office and with HHS and they just won’t allow us to have a parade,” Bentley said. “I’m not sure if anything else will be planned.”

Some ideas from the board have included driving the signature Oregon Trail Days Conestoga Wagon down Gering’s 10th Street.

“It could end up being the wagon, a guy walking and a guy in a car,” Bentley said. “That might be the evolution of the parade this year. Everything else has been approved.”

The activity list is smaller than normal this year. Friday, Aug. 21 will feature the classic car show downtown, but the accompanying International Food Fair has been canceled.

The annual craft fair is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22 in Legion Park and the horseshoe contest is happening at the horseshoe pits in Oregon Trail Park. The bicycle hill climb up the monument is still on for Saturday morning.

Because of venue ability, the annual Oregon Trail Days Art Show is at Legacy of the Plains Museum on both Friday and Saturday.

If any contingency activities are held to take the place of the parade, Bentley said those would be announced, but large crowds wouldn’t be expected.

“It won’t be like the old days when we had four people deep all along 10th Street. We usually had thousands,” Bentley said.

