For the second time this year, celebrations commemorating important events in Mexican history have been canceled because of fallout from COVID-19.

Earlier this year, the Cinco de Mayo celebration in east Scottsbluff was moved as the state issued directed health measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla when Mexican troops were victorious over a much larger French army in 1862.

For Scottsbluff, the annual celebration generally means a parade, pageants, native food, dancing and music. Because of the coronavirus, event organizers decided to move the Cinco de Mayo celebration to Sept. 16, when Mexico declared its independence from Spain in 1810.

Again, most activities for 2020 had to be abandoned as the virus continues to be a health hazard.

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated more in Mexico than Cinco de Mayo, but both are important.

Mary Ann Shockley, one of the event organizers, said the Cinco de Mayo royalty pageant is still scheduled, but the senior division has been canceled for 2020. The pageant for the Tiny Tots division for children age 2-4, intermediate division for ages 5-9, and junior division for ages 10-14 will still take place.

Shockley said they’re still seeking contestants for the junior division until Sept. 16. The pageant, held at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff, is open to the public.

Another fixture of the annual celebration, the Los Guadalupanos Dancers, under Shockley’s direction, will not perform this year.

Pageant royalty and members of the Los Guadalupanos Dancers would traditionally appear in the Cinco de Mayo Parade on East Overland and also in the Oregon Trail Days Parade in Gering.

Both those parades have been canceled due to health directives from the state.

“We also select a grand marshal for the Cinco de Mayo celebration,” Shockley said. “But with no parade, we’ll wait until 2021 to name that person.”

The parish family of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church traditionally schedules a dinner during the observance of Mexican Independence Day in September. But this year, the church board will meet and decide what changes will be made to the dinner, or whether it can take place at all.