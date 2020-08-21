OT Days parade absence felt at annual celebration

As people celebrate a scaled-down version of the Oregon Trail Days this weekend, one notable absence will likely be felt: the traditional Oregon Trail Days parade.

This year, organizers postponed the July celebration to August, hoping that directed health measures that would impact the celebration would be lifted. Currently, western Nebraska remains in Phase 3 of directed health measures put into place by Gov. Pete Ricketts and overseen by the Panhandle Health District.

That means Saturday morning’s 99th annual Oregon Trail Days celebration won’t begin with the parade.

Oregon Trail Days Chairman Tracey Bentley said, “It was one of the first things that they (Oregon Trail Days celebrations) ever did. That is the symbol of Oregon Trail Days, the parade.”

On Saturday, OT Days events will comprise of the craft show held at Legion Park, a horseshoe tournament at Oregon Trail Park, and an art show at Legacy of the Plains.

“Everyone is disappointed, of course,” Bentley said of the absence of a parade. “There is no one disappointed more than the board. When you can’t enjoy your work, it is kind of hard.”

The Star-Herald reached out to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office for information on the directed health measures and on the inclusion of parades in the directed health measures. The Panhandle has been in Phase 3 of directed health measures since June 22. Spokesperson Taylor Gage told the Star-Herald that the governor’s office worked with local health departments throughout on developing phases of reduced restrictions.

“We have been working closely together with local health officials on when the right time for each local health department should move to the next phase,” he said. “Protecting hospital capacity has been the goal when making decisions about restrictions.”

Some have complained that parades aren’t any different than craft fairs or other events as far as gatherings of people.

Gage told the Star-Herald there are a couple of reasons parades are not allowed.

“...It’s harder to socially distance at a parade and items get passed between people without an opportunity to sanitize,” he said. “Also, with a parade, you tend to stand close for long periods and aren’t actively circulating like you would at a craft fair where you are walking from booth to booth, and maybe staying five minutes.”

Health officials have identified the risk of transmission among close contacts, defined as being around a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, as 15 minutes at a distance of less than six feet without a mask. The tendency of people not to stand still when shopping, for example, is one of the reasons that grocery stores are no longer listed as potential exposure sites for COVID-19 risk.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel oversees safety plans, working with businesses, churches and others during the pandemic. Engel said the district turns to Ricketts’ directed health measure for considering events that are allowed under the measures and follows that guidance when reviewing health safety plans.

Other parades throughout the district have not been held through the summer months, typically a busy time for fairs and community festivals, she said.

Gage said events where people remain in their cars and do not distribute any materials are allowed. Throughout the summer, some celebrations have turned to parade alternatives such as a “reverse” parade or a “drive-by parade. Many people may remember drive-by parades that school teachers, fire departments and others have held to recognize groups throughout the pandemic.

During the Box Butte County Fair, a grandstands parade took the place of a normal parade, complete with local veterans doing the color guard, the local 4-H club marching, vintage cars and tractors rolling by as spectators watched — ideally spaced out according to directed health measures. In Bridgeport, during a celebration called the Bridgeport Bash that replaced Camp Clarke Days, a “cruise the school” event was held, with floats parked at the local school and people encouraged to drive by the floats. At the end of the parade, groups could stop to get a pre-packaged goodie bag available for kids.

Engel said she did suggest a reverse parade as an option to Oregon Trail Days Board Chairman Tracy Bentley.

Asked if the OT Days board considered its own version of a reverse parade, Bentley said, “No, it was not even a topic. We want a parade. We don’t want a drive-by. We didn’t want a cruise night. We wanted a parade where everyone builds floats, gathers and it goes down the main street of Gering.”

Traditionally, the Conestoga wagon and a Deadwood stage coach, which Bentley says is one of only two in existence, are fixtures of the parade. Marching bands, horses, fire trucks from all the communities, are among those featured.

Today, the Conestoga wagon sits at the corner of M Street and Tenth Street, promoting Oregon Trail Days. Bentley said the wagon is typically moved out two weeks before the event to promote it.

For the 100th celebration, Bentley said plans are already underway.

This year, Bentley said, “We want everyone to come out and participate in what we have going on.” Of Saturday’s events, he said, “Support the vendors at the craft show and the art show.”

The craft fair, to be held in Legion Park, will begin at 9 a.m. A horseshoe tournament is also planned, to be held at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park.