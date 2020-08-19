Multiple cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle have tied back to Sturgis, Panhandle Public Health District officials said Wednesday.

“We have begun to see cases in the Panhandle connected to Sturgis,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said. “We want to remind everyone who did attend Sturgis to wear a mask, monitor for symptoms, wash and sanitize your hands and practice social distancing.”

One community exposure site at the motorcycle rally has been tied to Sturgis, and from discussion during the call, additional sites could be announced. The community exposure site has been identified as One-Eye Jack’s Saloon, between 12 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

PPHD director Kim Engel said that officials would provide more specific information during Thursday’s call on numbers.

“They’re pretty widespread,” she said of Panhandle cases. “They’re not specific to one county.”

Health officials also reviewed the common terms of close contact and community spread, which have been regularly used since PPHD began reporting data in the Panhandle in March. Close contacts are someone who has been identified as having been less than six feet from a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of 15 minutes or more. Close contacts are required by the current directed health measures to self-quarantine by staying home and monitoring for symptoms for 14 days since the last exposure.

Persons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are required to self-isolate, meaning they must stay home and away from others for at least 10 days from when symptoms first appeared, and are not considered recovered until they have went at least 24 hours with no fever and all other symptoms have improved. Chadron Police issued an alert to residents in that community, where Dawes County has seen a large increase in cases in recent weeks.

Though violation of the DHM is punishable by a misdemeanor, PPHD assistant director Jessica Davis said, “The biggest concern is that self-isolating and self-quarantine are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19. And that’s why we really want people to practice that and be safe. ... Be very diligent and we can slow or stop the spread.”

Testing for asymptomatic and symptomatic persons is available through TestNebraska sites at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Sidney Regional Medical Center in Sidney, Gordon Memorial Hospital in Gordon, and Chadron Community Hospital. To sign up for TestNebraska testing, which is free, visit testnebraska.com. It was noted that additional testing opportunities for symptomatic patients is available through the Chadron hospital or a patient’s primary care practitioner.

Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) in Gering continues to offer testing, which is available by signing up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc. Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport is also offering testing, with same day results available.

Eight positive cases were announced Wednesday. One case in Cheyenne County involves a child 19 and under, who has been identified as a close contact of another case. Seven adults were reported to have tested positive.

Close contact cases were identified in Scotts Bluff, Dawes and Box Butte County. Community spread cases were identified in Dawes, Garden and Scotts Bluff counties. One case, still under investigation, occurred in Box Butte County.

Shortly after Wednesday’s briefing, Western Nebraska Community College did release that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Stories regarding those cases are in a separate story, but no exposure is reported to have occurred on the Scottsbluff campus.

PPHD is continuing its monthly business calls for persons who may have questions about practices and protocols, as well as other questions about the coronavirus such as programs available. The next call is Thursday, Aug. 20 and information about signing up is available on the PPHD website, www.pphd.org.