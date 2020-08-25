The Panhandle’s risk dial saw a gradual increase this week, but once again, remains in the moderate level of risk.

Officials have been updating the risk dial each Tuesday. Starting next week, updates will occur on Mondays.

The risk dial looks at three week’s of data, evaluating on a regional, county and community level. This week, only Grant county remains in the low risk level, with all 11 counties of the Panhandle moving into the moderate level. The highest level of assigned risk is in Dawes County, where risk level is placed at 1.750 on the moderate scale. Scotts Bluff County is the second highest, at 1.625, on the moderate scale. Communities moving above 2 on the numerical scale would be considered “high” risk.

On the city level, most of the Panhandle’s communities remain in the moderate risk level. with Hyannis, Dalton and Gurley, and Potter-Dix all considered to be at low risk level.

In recent days, cases reported have once again climbed into the double digits, with 23 cases reported Monday and 18 cases reported on Tuesday. Two cases reported Tuesday involved children, 19 and under, with one community spread case in Box Butte County, and a close contact case in Dawes County. Sixteen adults have tested positive, with ten cases in Scotts Bluff County identified as close contact cases, two Scotts Bluff County cases identified as community spread; two cases in Dawes County identified as community spread; one Box Butte County case identified as community spread and one Morrill County case as close contact.

Eight factors including hospitalizations and ventilator ability are considered to calculate risk level. Officials credited the Panhandle’s ability to do contact tracing within 24 hours as one of the key factors that has allowed the region to remain in the moderate risk level. Though results from tests are taking about 3.7 days to return, the ability to do contact tracing within 24 hours is “a big one because we’re able to do that so we’re able to keep that number really low,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness said. “...And testing availability is pretty stable."

Prochazka explained that officials look back at close contacts that a person who tests positive may have had contact with 40 hours prior to symptom onset. That is because people can shed the virus for up to two days before showing symptoms and spread the virus. Persons who are asymptomatic, and never show symptoms, can also spread the virus to loved ones and others, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said.

On social media, the Star-Herald has been asked about if any cases have been tied to fairs throughout the Panhandle. Officials said there were cases in recent weeks that involved persons who had attended fairs, however, close contacts were able to be identified. Therefore, none of the Panhandle fairs were reported as community exposure sites.

During contact tracing, Schnell said, health officials have begun to experience resistance from persons not wanting to identify close contacts. However, she said, it’s important to identify people who may have the virus and spread it.

“This is really to protect our community and stop the spread of the virus. We really want to protect those people who can be exposed who are most apt to maybe be more sick, and you know, end up hospitalized.”

She said the virus can spread quickly through worksites and school sites.

As we move into the fall, officials throughout the nation have also begun expressing concern about the convergence of COVID-19 and flu season. Schnell said that local community health clinics will be announced in upcoming weeks and are planned for October.

To date, 585 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District and there are currently 94 active cases. Five of those people are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths and a total of 59 hospitalizations. The Panhandle’s positivity rate is 5.4 percent, with 485 people having recovered.