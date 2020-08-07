Parade brings community together for Goshen County Fair

Parade floats cruised down Main Street on Thursday, bringing Goshen County community members together at the annual fair parade.

Goshen County residents lined Main Street to watch parade floats pass by, sharing smiles and waves on Thursday at the annual Goshen County Fair Parade.

Fair Board Vice Chairman Michael McNamee’s voice came over the load speaker to announce the names of parade floats as they passed by the judges’ table at the fair parade. McNamee said the fair is an important event for the community.

“Being able to participate in and conduct a fair in any fashion was important for the community, for the people of Goshen County,” McNamee said. “It’s great, we got a lot of people who came out today for maybe their first activity they’ve participated in at the Goshen County Fair.”

Torrington resident Kelly Foster said she and her kids enjoyed attending the annual parade and simply “getting out and having something fun to do.”

“I was a little eager to see how they would handle it. Yes, it’s different and even without candy or anything, everyone still seemed to have just as much fun,” Foster said.

Foster’s three kids agreed, this year’s fair was just as much fun as years in the past.

Throughout the planning process, McNamee said, the fair board was certain they would put on their annual parade for the community to enjoy, but members of the board didn’t exactly know for sure how to parade would look early in the planning process.

“We’ve (Goshen County Fair Board members) have been preparing but we have had to be flexible through the entire process,” McNamee said.

Throughout the rest of the week, McNamee said, there are still a lot of events taking place for the public to enjoy.

Events to follow Thursday’s parade include, 4-H market livestock shows, round robin showmanship and the 2020 Goshen County Junior Livestock sale planned to take place on Saturday.

“Well, there are still a lot of things that will go on, and all along we have talked about how things will look different. So we are glad to have anything we can,” McNamee said.