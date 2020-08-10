The Gering City Council named Public Works Director Pat Heath the successor to current City Administrator Lane Danielzuk at Monday night’s meeting. The council approved Heath's appointment by unanimous vote.

Danielzuk is set to retire at the end of December after 12 years in the position. Four finalists were interviewed by the city council and Mayor Tony Kaufman.

“We really had one candidate who just rose to the top as someone who would fit into our culture and existing leadership team,” Kaufman said. “Pat really meshed some of his visions of where we would like to take the city as a council in the next few years.”

Kaufman said the next step in the process is negotiating a new contract with Heath and getting it approved.

After the announcement, Heath was greeted with a round of handshakes, and a hug from one of the other contenders for the position, Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley.

Heath said he was anxious to get to work.

“I expect to start sometime in the next month to month and a half,” he said. “I’m excited.”

Also at the meeting, city council members unanimously voted to update the city’s zoning codes, a project that’s taken months.

Last time the ordinance was brought up, it was postponed after council members asked questions about new powers to the Planning Commission.

The changed codes allow the Planning Commission — a volunteer board of nine members which advises the city council on planning amendments, zone changes, subdivisions and zoning ordinance — to have the final say on conditional use permits which are exceptions granted on certain terms (the only exception being meat-packing plants). The old ordinance, which had been in place since the 1980s, required both the commission and the city council to approve a permit for making an exception to the zoning requirements.

City Engineer Annie Folck has said the intent of the new 120-page code is to “streamline the process, and make it business-friendly whenever possible,” by making changes such as decreasing the number of zoning districts and adding some flexibility to the codes.