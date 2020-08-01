Weather once again caused a change of plans at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Thursday, but the show went on.

Fun Pianos, a dueling piano show, performed for a crowd in Sanford Hall. The show was opened by vocalist and impressionist Mike Walker.

He warmed up the crowd by performing the works of legends such as Ray Charles, Elvis, Conway Twitty and Willie Nelson. Walker said he’s been influenced by a number of musicians during his career, but Twitty is at the top of the list.

In the past, he has opened for acts like Alabama, Rascal Flatts, Lonestar and Merle Haggard. He’s appeared on the fair’s free stage throughout the week.

Following his performance, pianists Emily Strom and Sam Ferguson took over, playing a variety of hits from Sweet Caroline, which nearly everyone sang along to, to Baby Shark.

Throughout the show, the pianists kept the audience involved. A contest to determine which half of the crowd was the loudest ended up in a tie until hype man Zach Hagenson stepped up to judge.

Hagenson was as much a part of the show as Strom and Ferguson, dancing through the crowd and taking request cards. The competition between sides was a close one until one began chanting Hagenson’s name, then it was an easy victory.