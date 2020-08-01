Samantha Pinney has loved goats as far back as she can remember, but it wasn’t until three years ago that she finally realized her dream of showing one at the county fair. Cinderella was her name and she did well, winning Grand Champion Junior Breeding Doe and Overall Grand Champion Breeding Doe. At that point, there was no turning back.

Fast forward to the present and she is well on her way to breeding her very own herd with a total of 16 goats. The few she has bred and raised herself so far did well in this year’s Scott’s Bluff County Fair, one of them winning her 4-H Overall Reserve Grand Champion.

Her mom, Amy Pinney, said, “She has wanted them since she was little, and we finally gave in and bought her one three years ago. She did really well with it, so of course she was hooked.”

“I’ve just always really liked goats. I just like their personalities,” said Samantha, a rising junior at Scottsbluff Senior High School. “I’ve been buying way too many goats ever since.”

It wasn’t long after when Samatha got her older sister Kailey hooked too. Goats became the event they would compete against each other in.

“We were excited,” Kailey said. “We are each other’s biggest fans for sure.”

It shows. As each sister competed, the other cheered her on. When they ended up in the ring together, they would always high-five to illustrate their support for each other.

“We used to get mad at each other,” Kailey said. “We yell at each other a lot, but it just pushes us to be even better.”

Before the two sisters added goats to their livestock portfolio, Samantha showed horses and Kailey showed pigs. As third generation animal showmen, it’s no surprise that one more event gets added to their growing list. Parents Amy and Ray Pinney showed animals when they were younger, and Ray’s parents showed before that. Ray’s uncle has even been the judging team coach for Oklahoma State in the past.

This year they were able to pass their love for animal showing on to a fourth generation.

“My niece, I had her start showing this year,” Samantha said. “We have all the grandkids coming up, and they’re wanting to show now, and I was like, well, I guess I have extra goats.”

Showmanship clearly runs through their blood. Between the three of them, they took home reserve champion lightweight meat goat, champion medium weight meat goat class 3, overall grand champion medium weight meat goat, reserve champion heavy weight meat goat, reserve overall meat goat, second place class 1 junior breeding doe, first place class 2 junior breeding doe, third place class 2 breeding doe, silver senior showman class 1, silver overall senior showman, silver overall showman, bronze senior showman, and silver junior showman. They brought back only one blue ribbon.

“We had an excellent day,” Amy said. “They did a great job.”

