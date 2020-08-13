During Thursday’s Panhandle Public Health District briefing, officials announced two cases of the coronavirus.
Both cases were adults, one in Scotts Bluff County and one in Dawes County. The cases were identified as community spread.
To date, the Panhandle has seen 9,415 people tested, with 481 people having tested positive, resulting in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1 percent.
The Panhandle currently has 56 active cases of the coronavirus, with two active hospitalizations.
There have been 419 people who have recovered and six deaths.
