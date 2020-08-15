Local COVID-19 numbers have been available via a dashboard on the Panhandle Public Health Department’s website, phhd.org, for months. On Friday, officials announced an updated dashboard that includes additional data.

“We’re really excited to get it updated and get a little more information out,” said deputy director Tabi Prochazka.

Tabs with hospital, race and ethnicity data and citations have been added to the module. The ICU bed and ventilator availability has been included for a while, but community members can now see data on hospitalizations by exposure type, gender and age group.

The race and ethnicity tab shows breakdown diagnoses and hospitalizations by race. As of Friday, about 52% of confirmed positives were white individuals, 40% were Hispanic or Latino, 4% were listed as “other” and three percent were “unknown.”

Hospitalizations have been made up of approximately 29% percent of people identifying as white, 61% Hispanic/Latino and 10% as “other.”

On Friday, eight new cases and eight new recoveries were announced. A child and four adults in Dawes County have tested positive and are listed as community spread.

“We’re really in that investigation phase,” said Prochazka. “That’s why a lot of those are community spread still. We haven’t been able to identify a close contact.”

Box Butte, Morrill and Scotts Bluff counties each had a new case, with the first two being community spread and the Scotts Bluff case listed as close contact.

As of Friday, a total of 9,415 tests had been conducted with 489 coming back positive since March 2. Of those, 427 cases have recovered and 56 are active. There have been 49 hospitalizations and three are active. Six people have died.

During the briefing, assistant director Jessica Davies clarified a recent update to the CDC’s quarantine recommendations. The agency recently announced that those who have recovered from COVID-19 remain immune to the virus for about three months.

“What that means is if a person has had COVID-19 … you don’t have to quarantine if you’re exposed again in that time,” said Davies. “This does not change any other self-quarantine guidance.”

Businesses were reminded that Panhandle Area Development District is offering opportunities for businesses to meet with contractors to talk about brownfields and business recovery.

Appointments need to be made by noon on Monday by calling Megan Koppenhafer at 633-6829 or emailing her at megank@nepadd.com. Appointments are on a first come first serve basis.

Officials also reminded area dentists, clinics and hospitals that the application process for the Federal CARES program ends on Aug. 28.

Davies said the process is simple and providers can start their application at hhs.gov/providerrelief. If applications are not filed, thousands of dollars may be unclaimed, said Davies.

Kamie.stephen@starherald.com