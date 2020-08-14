While a lot of financial decisions are still ongoing at the City of Gering, one thing is certain — the city is going to need another meeting to iron out proposals for the fiscal year 20201 budget.

Some of those changes to the proposal included adding a tax council members and staff thought was already on the books, increasing water and sanitation utility rates, decreasing electric rates, expensive capital purchases and an expected outstripping of costs paid by the general fund.

City council made no formal votes at the budget workshop Monday morning, but offered consensus and directions for the city to explore before the September deadline.

More discussion will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m. for a second budget workshop before the regular Gering City Council meeting.

The city proposed increased rates for water and sanitation. For example, 3,000 gallons of water at the current rate costs $15.25, the proposed cost is an 11.5% increase at $17 for 3,000 gallons. Sanitation would increase by $1.19 from $15.81 to $17. Council members reached a verbal consensus to keep those changes for the next meeting.

Finance director Renae Jimenez said the general fund is showing an estimated $250,000 shortfall, where expenditures would outstrip revenues. She said while some costs could be offset by proposed taxes, city council members and the mayor discussed pulling money from the utility fund generated by electric fees, known as a transfer.

Jimenez said the city uses transfers at “a much higher rate than other communities do.”

Councilman Dan Smith said the city usually resorts to transfers.

“For as long as I’ve been here, 13 years, it’s always been transfers that funded the city that’s what we always did,” he said. “So now, all of sudden, we’re afraid to do that and I don’t understand”

Mayor Tony Kaufman said there will most likely be changes, but reductions in transfers is an effort to “right-size the buckets” and make funds supported by transfers from utilities more accountable.

“(Fees from) electric is our sales tax,” he said. “That’s always been our primary revenue.”

After discussion, the final proposed changes include a $0.31 levy for property tax. That increase is coming from proposals for a $0.05 public safety tax added to the levy price of $0.26, which is reduced from its current rate of $0.29.

Council members also asked Jimenez to recalculate a 5% cut to electric prices instead of the proposed 10% cut.

Council President Susan Wiedeman called the public safety charge a “more palatable tax,” since users would know it directly supports capital purchases for public safety, and could lower insurance premiums.

Kaufman said staff thought the tax was already on the books, but found it was never approved by council.

Jimenez said the public safety tax could offset about $35,000 of public safety capital requests in the general fund such as in-car camera systems.

The council also gave the city leave to research a possible cell phone occupation tax for cell phone providers.

“Almost 100 percent of the time that cost would be passed on the customers, often shown as an additional fee,” Jimenez said in an interview.

Other considerations included supporting an additional firefighter for the Gering Fire Department, and a crew leader to help with parks, which were recommended to be added to the budget. As for a $23,704 request for an infield ball-groomer, Parks Director Amy Seiler said she would recommend one of the baseball or softball organizations see if they can apply for Keno funds for the machine, rather than the city.

Police Chief George Holthus withdrew a recommendation for hiring an additional officer, saying his officers could continue to cover a shift for another year. He said his concern would be hiring one officer and having to make deeper cuts next year.

“I would rather be conservative this year, in order to not (lose) people next year,” Holthus said. “I’m not saying that position isn’t important or isn’t worthwhile, I would rather be conservative this year.”