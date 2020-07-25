TORRINGTON — A cattle truck blared it’s fog horn from the highway as it passed the old Shopko building on Friday morning. The honk was a nod to the trailers parked along the road sporting banners encouraging the support of agriculture.

A group of Goshen County ranchers decided to post up in the lot to bring attention to the fact that food doesn’t come from grocery stories and agriculture is a vital part of the valley.

“The town — the whole county — is very, very reliant on agriculture,” Marlisa Hall said.

Hall and her husband ranch in Goshen County, and they, like many others in agriculture, feel the industry is under-appreciated and wrongly under attack.

“Those in the beef industry don’t usually toot our own horns,” she said. “We keep our heads down and work hard.”

Without farmers and ranchers, grocery stores would be empty. Despite it’s importance, it’s an industry that receives criticism regarding everything from animal treatment to conservation. Now, farmers and ranchers are being buried by misconceptions.

“They think we’re bad, or we’re inhumane, or we’re destroying the climate,” Hall said.

Methane, for example, has become a major issue. Some argue that the belches of cows are significantly contributing to the rise of greenhouse gas emissions, and have pushed for meatless alternatives, such as Beyond Burgers and Almond Milk.

While cattle do contribute methane to the environment, they only account for 3.3 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, according to the USDA. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were about 94.8 million cattle in the US in 2019.

For comparison, transportation and electricity made up 56 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, fossil fuels used in cattle production account for less than one percent of national consumption.

“We’re just an easy target,” Hall said of cattle producers.

She said environmental conservation is important to farmers and ranchers, too.

“If we don’t take care of the land, we won’t be able to make a living,” she said.

The living that producers make is also the subject of many misconceptions surrounding agriculture. It isn’t the producers who consistently cash out, said Hugh Hageman, especially right now.

“With the rise of the price of beef in stores, people think we’re price gouging,” he said.

In reality, a backlog combined with a constant demand for meat has given processors the opportunity to raise prices and the profits producers pull in continue to fall.

“Agriculture seems to be the whipping boy,” he said. “But, it’s everywhere you look, everywhere you go. It’s one of those pieces that make the economy go ‘round.”

Marlo Ward believes the misinformation stems from a lack of ag education.

“They don’t know what it takes to produce food for the nation and for the world,” Ward said. “We’re fighting a big force ... We need to step up and start educating.”

The trailers lining the highway into Torrington led some to stop and ask producers questions, giving them the chance to be educators. Even those who didn’t stop got a reminder of something important.

Ward said, “Your food does not come from the store.”