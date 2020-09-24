Regional West health record system operational

The Regional West health care system activated a health records system Thursday while continuing to address a computer network interruption.
According to information released to the Star-Herald, Regional West activated phase one of the Cerner system, and electrical health records system, and it is actively being used for patient care.
Regional West continues to address other computer network interruptions that have been present since Tuesday.
“Regional West Medical Center and all Physician Clinics are open and operational,” Regional West representatives said Thursday.
The Regional West Emergency and Trauma Center is open for those experiencing emergent health concerns.
The Star-Herald will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
