Risk of spread of virus doesn’t lessen with change in phases
As the Panhandle readies to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures, Panhandle Public Health District officials remind people that precautions will continue to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that 66 counties are planned to move into Phase 4 next month, including the 12 counties within the Panhandle Public Health District.

According to the release from DHHS, all counties in Phase 3 move into Phase 4 on Sept. 14, “unless hospitalizations dramatically change.”

"By moving into the next phase of directed health measures does not mean that there is less risk of contracting COVID-19, PPHD officials said during Thursday’s briefing.

‘By moving into the next phase, the governor is looking at the hospitalizations," Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “As long as our hospitals are not overwhelmed, he is wanting to open up and move forward with letting businesses get back to being productive and moving forward.

The state and health officials will consider the number of hospitalizations, beds that are available and ventilators that are available. As of Thursday,  PPHD reported eight hospitalizations, up two from Wednesday.

“That does not mean that we will have less cases, or that there is a lower risk,” she said.

The Panhandle is currently experiencing an increase in cases. Schnell attributed one factor to schools resuming classes.

“We just want to be mindful as we move forward and things do open up, we need to be” following the precautions: social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks, she said. “All the things that we can do to stay safe so that we can keep the schools open, businesses moving forward and being safe.”

With school in session, districts have put into place plans to prevent the spread. However, several school districts have already reported cases, with Alliance Public Schools and Scottsbluff Public Schools being the latest to report cases.

Health officials were asked about how cases are reported to schools, asked if that information is reported by parents or by the district. Health officials do have access to public COVID-19 health data, Schnell said, answering a “myth” that officials are “not privy” to test data. She said that state statute requires reporting of testing through the state’s Electronic Disease Surveillance System and to the local public health department.

Often times, parents will make notification to school districts, she said, but the public health department will also reach out to them as part of the contact tracing investigation.

During Thursday’s call, PPHD officials announced eight new cases of the coronavirus. Among children, ages 19 and under, one new case was announced in Dawes County involving a case of a close contact. Among adults, new cases were: one, Box Butte, unknown origin; three cases, two, close contact, one community spread, one unknown; and two in Scotts Bluff County, one close contact and one community spread.

Currently, the Panhandle Public Health District has 100 active cases of the coronavirus.

