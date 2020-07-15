Sand volleyball tournament listed as community exposure site in COVID-19 investigation

As the Panhandle’s “risk dial” for COVID-19 crept up slightly, health officials announced a second community exposure site connected to coronavirus’ cases in the Panhandle.

Each Tuesday, Panhandle Public Health District is updating a risk dial meant to easily illustrate the potential risk for exposure to COVID-19. Officials unveiled the tool three weeks ago and similar tools are in use at health districts across the state.

The Panhandle remains in the “moderate” area of the risk dial, with people being advised to social distance, stay home when able, wear a mask and other precautions. Specific guidance is available on the PPHD website, www.pphd.org, by clicking on the dial.

After months of not announcing community exposure sites, officials announced a second site on Tuesday: the Cedar Lanes Bowling Alley in Sidney. Officials said that a case has been traced back to an attendee of a sand volleyball event held at the business on July 8. The possible times of exposure are 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Anyone who attended the event is advised to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if you begin to experience any symptoms. Each day, officials repeat the symptoms of coronavirus: fever, shortness of breath and sore throat. Persons experiencing chills, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, should stay home or go home.

On Monday, the Camp Clarke Stampede was cited as possible exposure site with at least one person reported to have tested positive for the virus. The person had been at the rodeo, held over the July 4 weekend, and had been “at a lot of different places (at the rodeo) and may have been in close contact with people that they cannot identify.”

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell explained a community exposure site during Tuesday’s call.

“What we see as we are opening back up and people are getting back to normal, we are also having some bigger areas and bigger events where people are getting together. When someone is positive and we do an investigation, we’re asking them to identify who they’ve been around.”

If the person who tested positive is unable to identify specific individuals that they had been around, such as when in a crowd, had been within six feet of them and was not wearing a mask, officials are identifying community exposure sites. Schnell said that persons who have tested positive are interviewed to find out how they may have been exposed to the virus and all close contacts are also contacted. The person who contracts the virus and close contacts are both quarantined for 14 days. Through the contact tracing, or interview process, technology can also be used, such as cell phone mapping, to help pinpoint locations that a person may have been at, as people don’t often remember everywhere that they have been, Schnell said.

“That does help sometimes, but then the idea is maybe, where they were, who they were in contact with is sometimes a question if they were in a large crowd,” Schnell said.

“As we are opening up and getting back to normal, we might see more of these sites listed,” Schnell said.

Four cases of persons testing positive for the coronavirus were identified Tuesday: a Deuel County woman in her 50s, a Morrill County man in his 60s, and two Scotts Bluff County residents, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s. The Deuel County and Morrill County cases were identified as community spread, while investigations are still underway in the Scotts Bluff County cases.

Schnell also reiterated that community spread, or community exposure, cases involve a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus, probably doing their every day business, but doesn’t know where they may have been exposed — whether in the community, at a work area, or other place. In those cases, the person who tested positive doesn’t know of anyone close to them who has tested positive.

Health officials were asked if they thought that Panhandle residents were becoming complacent because the area and Nebraska has experienced a smaller number of cases than other areas. Kim Engel, PPHD director, admitted that she does worry about it.

“But I think that we’ve always been in a position to kind of see a preview what might be headed our way,” she said of activity in other states. “... It’s really dependent on our behaviors and our choices. We all have a responsibility in that. I think we can do better. I think that we can stay in a safe zone. It’s going to take everybody working together.”

During Tuesday’s briefing, officials noted that there are 66 active cases in the Panhandle, with five persons hospitalized. There were 11 new recoveries, with a total of 292 people having recovered from the virus. There have been five deaths in the Panhandle.