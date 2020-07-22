Nearly a third of Scottsbluff parents feel uncomfortable sending their children back to in-person classes due to COVID-19, according to a recent district survey.

In all, 28% of the 1,650 responses in a Scottsbluff Public Schools survey released Tuesday said they felt “uncomfortable” or “extremely uncomfortable” returning their students to in-person classes in the fall.

“It’s another piece of the puzzle,” Superintendent Rick Myles said regarding the in-person comfort levels.

Scottsbluff Public Schools hasn’t put forth a plan to reopen beyond Myles’ statements that the district will offer in-person class and provide an online alternative.

“In many cases, (the respondents) verified the direction we were going,” Myles said.

Whether officials will require students and staff where masks or move to a hybrid learning model won’t be answered until July 30. That’s when the district plans a virtual release of it’s plan. Myles said that the survey was just one of several pieces of information the district would consider.

Parents overwhelmingly wanted the district to provide hand sanitizer and sanitize common spaces. But on the issue of masks, parents were split down the middle, according to the results released.

About 48% of respondents said they “disagree” or “strongly disagree” with a mask requirement. About 52% said they “strongly agreed,” “agreed” or were “neutral” on a mask requirement.