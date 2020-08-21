Scaled down Oregon Trail Days set for Friday, Saturday

Organizers of the 99th Oregon Trail Days are focused on what events will be happening this weekend rather than looking at what won’t happen.

Events kick off Friday and Saturday with the Art Show at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The Rod and Custom Car Show will be Friday at 6 p.m. with cars setting up beginning at 3 p.m. on 10th Street.

The Craft Fair will be Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Legion Park.

Saturday at 1 p.m. will be the Horse Shoe Tournament at Oregon Trail Park.

Traditional events such as the International Food Fair and the parade have had to be canceled due to restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon Trail Days president Tracey Bentley said it is disappointing to have to scale down the festival for 2020, but he is happy with the events that are happening.

“Granted, we would have liked to have had the parade,” Bentley said. “We have enough events where we can call it an Oregon Trail Days.”

There was talk of rolling the OTD Conestoga wagon down 10th Street as a pseudo-parade, but Bentley said that will not be happening. Instead, the wagon is parked at Fresh Foods at 10th and M Streets.

Preparation for the 100th Oregon Trail Days in 2021 begins as soon as this year’s festivities are done.

“We’re going to start next Thursday after this weekend to start planning next year,” Bentley said, adding that he was hopeful for next year as long as things didn’t go the way this year did with the pandemic.

Although he had hoped for a parade, Bentley was thankful to the Panhandle Public Health District for approval for as many events as they obtained.

“They were really nice, they approved all my paperwork for the rest of the events,” he said.

Bentley encouraged people to come out and support the activities.

“We’d just like to have as many people come out as possible,” he said.