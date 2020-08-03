Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak in an invitation-only presentation in Scottsbluff to local health officials Tuesday.

On Monday, during a press conference, Ricketts said he remains confident that the benefits of reopening schools this fall outweigh the risks posed by the coronavirus and that he thinks students can return to the classroom safely.

During Monday’s daily briefing, Panhandle Public Health District officials answered quite a few questions about the re-opening of school. One question involved occupancy rates, with officials asked how schools could have 100 percent attendance while other businesses have limits. Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions, noted that workplaces such as offices don’t have occupancy rates that limit the number of personnel who can be present, but that recommended practices of social distancing are advised.

Events at school districts, such as sporting events, would fall within occupancy rates. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 percent occupancy and outdoor gatherings are limited to 75%.

Many schools have also released procedures that they will implement as school resumes this fall, including in what instances students or staff may be required to wear masks. Officials were asked if directed health measures and recommendations would also apply to private schools that are run by churches or other private institutions, as one caller said that a specific school district had indicated it did not plan on implementing directed health measures or other guidance into the school day.

PPHD director Kim Engel said directed health measures do apply to schools, however, she said, there are not many health measures that are applicable to schools in the Phase 3 directed health measures compared to Phase I in the spring, which set out that schools had to close temporarily. Most health measures in Phase 3 would apply to sports and other activities. Panhandle Public Health District officials, as well as health officials from throughout the state, has been working with school districts in implementing plans.

Engel reiterated a statement that health officials throughout the state have put together as plans are released, noting that health officials are following the latest health guidance and that decisions regarding procedures such as quarantines, isolation and other procedures will be decided on a case-by-case basis. Health departments have put together a congruent statement, which Engel reported again Monday: “In a K-12 school setting when everyone has been appropriate wearing a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth and practicing physical distancing, it is less likely that a whole class will need to quarantine and be excluded from in-person school activities.”

Additional discussion was held regarding when children or staff suffer from symptoms, from fever to cough. Engel discussed those precautions, most of which have been set out in protocols set out by districts in recent weeks, including children or staff staying at home until they are without symptoms or following other protocol for COVID-19 cases.

Seven new cases in Scotts Bluff County were reported: two children under age 19 and five adults. Two of the adults were determined to be cases that were community spread and the rest of the cases were close contact cases. Officials aren’t discussing more specific data during the daily briefings, but more specific case information does remain on the PPHD dashboard at pphd.org. According to a look at the dashboard, the adult cases included a person in the 20 to 29 age group and four in the 30 to 39 age group.

Officials continue to reiterate that CDC-recommended protocols, such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, should be followed and will be the best chance for schools to resume and operate normally as school nears.

This story includes information from an Omaha World-Herald report.