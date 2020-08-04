To mask or not to mask? That was the question raised by the Scottsbluff City Council at Monday night’s meeting.

Since Scottsbluff City Hall opened to the public again after being closed for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks have been required for the public entering the building and for staff as they deal with the public and each other. Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn asked the council for their thoughts on the policy as he gave an update on COVID-19 in the community.

“The input I’ve gotten from people is that in a public building that the city is paying for, the citizens are paying for, having masks recommended is fine, but having them required is insane,” councilman Scott Shaver said.

Shaver said he doesn’t have an issue with recommending masks and he understands people wearing them if they feel they are at risk.

Councilman Nathan Green said he wears a mask, but has been told that people with breathing difficulties, such as COPD, may not be comfortable wearing a mask and he has heard of former military members experiencing PTSD symptoms as a result of the masks. He said different individuals have expressed different situations where a mask makes them uncomfortable.

“In fact, me wearing the mask has actually made somebody uncomfortable,” Green said. “That actually has bothered me because I thought I was doing a good thing.”

Mayor Raymond Gonzales thanked Kuckkahn for his role in implementation of policies and measures to protect the city.

“You told us that first and foremost, your responsibility was to keep your employees safe, and you were going to do that based on the information you had at the time,” Gonzales said. “I think as you’re getting updated information, you ‘re changing accordingly. At the same time, I don’t think you’ve deviated from keeping your employees safe. I think that will remain at the top of your list.”

Kuckkahn said he will share the council’s concerns and suggestions with the city’s senior staff and make a determination going forward.

“We had a couple of near misses in the city facilities, so we’re a little bit sensitive about how we proceed, and I want to make sure our department heads are comfortable with whatever we finally decide,” Kuckkahn said. “I appreciated the council’s input. I realize there is a lot of frustration out there and a lot of mixed messages and a lot of detailed things you don’t always think of like people being afraid of seeing someone in a mask or having psychological responses that you wouldn’t anticipate. We’ve tried being open to that with employees.”

The Lied Public Library was temporarily closed again last week due to a potential exposure after having been open by appointment only for a time.

“We had a scare there, but everybody was wearing masks, people who were in the library as well as staff,” Kuckkahn said. “Talking to county health, they said that reduces their fear by magnitudes, so they weren’t that worried about it, and that test came back negative.”

Green commented that measures implemented at the library did what they were intended to do.

“The protocols that (the city) took at the library were effective,” Green said. “You had somebody who tested positive that came in, and your protocols were successful.”

