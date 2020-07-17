A search firm seeking to fill the City of Scottsbluff’s open city manager position provided an update on the process to the city council Thursday.

Patty Heminover with the search firm Baker Tilly made a presentation to the council about where the search is at and heard feedback about what the council would like to see. Heminover had not been able to speak with the council in-person since the process began in early March to replace former city manager Nathan Johnson, who resigned to accept a similar position in Colorado. Rick Kuckkahn, who had spent 18 years as Scottsbluff city manager before retiring in 2016, has been serving as interim manager since Johnson’s departure.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales said there was good discussion between the council and Heminover, and the meeting went well.

“We had not had the opportunity to meet with her since she was here the last time,” Gonzales said. “Of course, this COVID-19 has impacted and slowed the process down a little bit.”

Heminover said the point of her visit was to update the council on the process, which she said was moving along well in the beginning until being slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I talked to the council and asked them if we could speed it up, advertise,” Heminover said. “We did have candidates drop out throughout the process because of the pandemic and uncertainty. We had put it on hold. Now what we would like to do with getting permission from the council is for us to move forward and advertise for about another month or two, and come back with candidates to move forward in the process.”

While Heminover said she did not bring candidates forward Thursday, she did share some information about the pool with council.

“What I did share with them is we have some good candidates out there, but we did lose some really good candidates also,” she said. “Asking for permission for us to go out and advertise for a period of time, then I would bring candidates to them as long as Rick was willing to stay on was my concern. I wanted to make sure that he was willing to stay on for us to complete the search.”

Kuckkahn, whose original interim contract was extended before it would have expired in June, has said he is open to staying on as long as the process takes.

“I’m here for the duration,” Kuckkahn said. “I told the council, and I told Patty, too, I said I was going to be here, and I’ll go as far as they want me to go. That could include helping the mew manager get his or her feet on the ground. Whatever they want me to do, I’m willing to do. I have no time horizon or constraint. I’m having fun here, working hard, getting things done, being productive. I feel like I’ve got council’s support, Two thumbs up. I’m in it for the duration.”

Heminover said she will reach out to current candidates to keep them updated on the process.

“I’ve been trying to keep them in the loop as the process goes through,” she said. “With us having to slow the process down, we’ve lost some good candidates, and I don’t want to lose some of the good candidates we already have.”

Heminover said she will let those current candidates know they are still in the running, but that there would be a period of advertising the position through sites such as LinkedIn and through the International City/County Management Association. She would like to update the brochure Baker Tilly produced for recruitment to help emphasize some of the benefits the community offers, such as the school system.

“The other thing that really benefits the City of Scottsbluff is the longevity of the city managers, especially Rick,” Heminover said. “That was the other thing that I stressed to the council is we want to make sure that the candidates know what kind of person the council is looking for is someone they’re hoping to be here for a long period of time. Because they’re so used to that longevity, because they’ve been so supportive of that city manager, we want to make sure that’s out there in the brochure.”

The current market for city managers is competitive, Heminover said.

“There are less of them going into the field, making it more difficult to attract good candidates,” she said. “We have good candidates, but we want to make sure that we have candidates who understand the community, and that’s why I want to strengthen our brochure.”

