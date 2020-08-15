Kara Robles, 7, whipped around to look at her mom in disbelief after Deb Carlson, children’s librarian of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, told her she won a Nintendo Switch on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Kara showed up with her family to the summer reading prize giveaway outside the library to pick up her prize for submitting her BINGO card. It was not until she arrived that she found out her name was drawn for the grand prize, a Nintendo Switch courtesy of NTC Logistics. Kara was one of nearly 300 children who achieved blackout on their summer reading BINGO cards and got their name in a drawing for the grand prize.

Four other children were drawn to win special prize bags based on this summer’s theme, “Imagine Your Story”: Vera Havens, Ally Owens, Rhys Belden and Kenneth Carter. Everyone, except Rhys, who was out of town, showed up on Thursday to receive their winnings.

Vera, only 2, refused to line up for a prize-winner photo without her brother Ben, with whom she shared her prize bag. While Vera stuck a unicorn headband on her head, Ben waved around the dragon toy that came in the prize bag. Ally, 10, said she read a lot of books this summer, and she clearly planned to keep reading as she picked out a book to take home. Kenneth, 6, couldn’t stop thanking all the librarians and helpers for all the prizes. He loved every second of the giveaway.

The children who did not receive a grand prize did not go empty handed, though. They received their own bag full of goodies, along with cotton candy, a prize from the prize table and a free book of their choice.

According to Carlson, 315 children, ranging from birth to seventh grade, submitted completed BINGO cards, whether they had one completed BINGO or blackout. A total of 568 children participated in the summer reading program in various ways.

“Considering the fact that we had to start one month late, run the program for five rather than seven weeks, and hold all events and activities virtually, we feel very good about our support and numbers,” Carlson said in a press release. “There have been many hurdles, but the families, sponsors and community stepped up in a big way!”

A week earlier, the library held a virtual end of summer party featuring Chef Bananas of St. Louis, Missouri. Carlson said the even had nearly 100 attendees, one of the largest library shows Chef Bananas has done.

“Chef Bananas told us he was really impressed by that. Our library attendance was one of his largest and he presented in many much larger cities across the U.S.,” she said.

Other summer events the library held included the Sidewalk Chalk challenge, the Hanson Show, a play called “Patiently Ever After” by Theatre West, and an outdoor movie party at the SkyView Drive-In.

Children who submitted their BINGO card but could not make it to the prize giveaway on Thursday can come to the library at any time it is open and see Carlson to receive their prizes.

Prizes, or royal rewards, include coupons from local businesses, an “Imagine Your Story” book bag, a free book and a personalized achievement certificate. Carlson will also most likely have cotton candy, also known as fairy floss, leftover, she said.

olivia.wieseler@starherald.com