A Scottsbluff man initially accused of attempting to murder his wife by trying to drown her in a backyard pond has been sentenced to probation.

In October 2019, Christopher Knaub, 45, had been charged with attempted murder, a Class II felony; first-degree assault, a Class II felony, and attempted second-degree domestic assault, a Class IV felony.

Charges against Knaub stemmed from an Oct. 19 report at Knaub’s home in the 1700 block of Avenue N. A woman told police that she and her husband, identified as Knaub, had been fighting for several days and that on that night, he had assaulted her by grabbing her, dragging her, kicking her, striking her in the face and even picking up a chair and hitting her on the back.

While officers questioned the woman, she referred to “a pond” incident,” describing the man as having tried to drown her in a pond about a month earlier. A neighbor had intervened and officers were able to locate a neighbor who had witnessed the woman coughing up water after responding to the sound of screaming.

In May, Knaub pleaded to amended charges of first-degree trespassing and criminal mischief, a Class I misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement.

On Friday, Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovony sentenced Knaub to a term of two years of probation.

Knaub had also faced a charge of third-degree assault in a separate case, but that case is no longer available in online court records in Scotts Bluff County Court. In court affidavits in that case, police said Knaub’s wife had suffered significant injuries, including renal failure and a fractured rib that required hospitalization. Nebraska State Statute allows for the sealing of cases in which a defendant was acquitted on charges or it was dismissed.