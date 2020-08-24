The Scottsbluff Police Department is operating a little thin, but covering the city, after two officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two officers are in isolation, which is a period of 10 days, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald. Spencer said the department received word of the positive tests over the weekend.

Six officers who were identified as close contacts have also been quarantined. Those officers will be quarantined for a period of 14 days, meaning the department won’t be back to full force until Sept. 5.

Spencer said that Panhandle Public Health District officials conducted contact tracing, the process of determining where a person may have been exposed and others who may have had contact with the positive case. He described it as an extensive process comprising of interviews and those persons identified were isolated or quarantined.

Spencer said that the initiating case was determined to be travel-related. Another officer on the same shift is believed to have acquired the virus from that officer.

“This has nothing to do with an officer being exposed during a call for service,” Spencer said.

PPHD has reported an increase in travel-related cases, with PPHD director Kim Engel reporting last week that cases tied to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been reported throughout the Panhandle, including Scotts Bluff County. On Monday, the Associated Press reported that health departments in at least six states were tracking outbreaks from the 10-day rally that ended on Aug. 16. A total of 82 cases had been reported in South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming. Colorado, North Dakota and Washington have also reported cases to South Dakota officials.

Since March, the Scottsbluff Police Department has been taking precautions, with communications dispatch asking persons who report calls specific questions to alert the officers if they need to wear personal protective equipment.

“Under the right conditions, officers put their masks on,” he said. “We have a pretty good set of standards to follow and the officers follow them.”

Inside the department, Spencer said, officers weren’t required to wear masks and asked to practice social distancing. Now, masks will be required to be worn.

In the meantime, he said, investigators and administration, such as Spencer himself, will step in to take shifts to help alleviate the impact. This week is not the first time that the police department has had officers quarantined due to possible exposure, with four officers having previously been quarantined at times but not testing positive.

“We are OK,” Spencer said. “We are all going to be working, but we’re OK. We just have to take care of ourselves.”