Scottsbluff schools return to class with masks and temperature checks

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the area in March, there was little expectation that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, and students and teachers would be heading to virtual classrooms.

Monday, it was finally back to in-person class for Scottsbluff elementary school students after five months of waiting. New clothes and backpacks gave a sense of a regular first day of school, but the presence of masks and touchless thermometers confirmed that this was not the same school environment the students left in March.

“I like being in school better,” Westmoor Elementary first grader Annabelle Fox, whose mom had to balance e-learning with working remotely, she said.

Students and teachers alike were impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s great to be back together with kids,” Janelle Craig, second grade teacher at Lincoln Heights Elementary, said. “Very nervous having to try and get ready to follow all the procedures and keep everything in order. But yeah, it feels good to be back with the kids. I’ve missed them. The masks — it’s all going to be good. We’re going to have a great year. I’m excited to be back with kids.”

Lake Minatare School principal Jeremy Behnke called it the best feeling to have the kids back.

“We have all been waiting for this, and I think everyone is excited to have all the students back in the building,” he said. “I am just really glad the have a sense of normality and have them back in their seats,”

Adjustments and adaptations all around have been made in order to get students and teachers back in one place.

“I think so far everything is going great,” Roosevelt Elementary principal Frances Burkhalter said. “We’ve had some changes in our procedures, but our students have adapted really well, and our parents were really supportive. ... I’m very, very appreciative of the support of our families and the adaptability of students and teachers. Everyone has been amazing.”

Kids rambled around the Longfellow Elementary courtyard, showing off new backpacks and sneakers, clutching to parents, or eagerly tearing off to stand with their friends. After the first and second graders walked in lines to their classrooms, the kindergarten classes lingered outside a little longer.

“Everybody sit down in a circle where you can all see me,” kindergarten teacher Kristina Gregory called out to her new students. “We want to introduce ourselves outside for a little bit, I’m not so scary with the mask on.”

Gregory introduced herself and the two other kindergarten teachers, explaining that school was going to be a little different.

“We need to wear the masks to keep everyone safe,” Gregory said. “I know it’s a little strange and a bit of a bummer, but don’t worry, you’ll be able to have breaks and take them off,”

Lincoln Heights principal Kraig Weyrich said they plan to get a lanyard for each student to clip their masks on so they don’t drop them on the ground or lose them. Then at recess, they will hang the lanyard on a clothespin board made by some teachers. Each student will have a designated spot to hang their lanyard/mask.

“When I first saw them this morning outside, I was just super excited,” he said. “I asked kids if they were excited and they are. This is what school should be, in person, and you build those relationships. And even with the mask, trying to figure out who’s who behind the mask, but it’s just fun. The kids did a great job coming in this morning and they’re adjusting to different procedures and routines we have, but this is what kids need.”

For many students, the first day of school was a way to reconnect with friends.

“I missed my friends,” said Bailey Jackson, who started second grade at Westmoor.

Misty Leeds, a fourth grader at Westmoor, said her friends are her favorite part of school, so following the rules is important.

“My mom told me not to accept anything from anyone,” she said. “I just told my friend that if you get sick, no one can come to visit you.”

Kindergarteners always provide a combination of excitement for a new adventure and a nervousness about that adventure.

“She’s a little nervous but she was just jumping around at the car,” Amber Duque said of her daughter Adalee who is starting kindergarten at Lincoln Heights this year. Adalee didn’t cry but she was very shy and very nervous. She hugged her mom numerous times while a teacher gently tried to get her to stand in line.

Kindergarten parents have the same experiences.

“It’s been rough,” said Paige Vogel, whose twin sons started kindergarten at Westmoor. “I’m losing both of them at once. It’s not going to get any easier.”