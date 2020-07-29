While Scottsbluff Public Schools reopen plans included everything from rigorous sanitizing to homeroom temperature checks, parents in attendance wanted to discuss one thing at a special Board of Education meeting Monday night — the requirement of students to wear masks on campus.

The presentation comes as school districts across the state release plans to reopen amid a global pandemic that’s killed over 150,000 people in the U.S. Six people have died from COVID-19 in the Panhandle, according to local health officials.

In nearly all plans across the Panhandle, the political flashpoint of mandating masks is the most controversial. The plans discussed Monday night had not been finalized, according to district officials.

“The decision that I make to not wear a mask is a decision for you as well,” Superintendent Rick Myles told the crowd Monday night. A recent voluntary survey from the district found that respondents were split on the issue of masks. It’s impossible to say how representative the survey was because it was voluntary and only available through online methods. Parents with multiple students were also allowed to respond once for each student they had enrolled, granting their voice more weight. In all, the survey had a response of 1,615 parents and over 400 staff, according to Myles. “There’s just no getting around it, it’s a flashpoint. We understand that,” Myles said. Masks are one of the most effective tools in halting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Despite this fact, mask mandates have been met with resistance and accusations of civil rights infringement. “The challenge with this is like no other I’ve ever dealt with,” Myles, who has been heading the district for over a decade, said.

In the end, Myles said the prospect of quarantining teachers and students made a mask mandate a must for the county’s largest district. Myles echoed health officials from across the U.S. when he told the crowd that wearing a mask drastically reduced the need to quarantine in the event of exposure. “You lose a teacher, you lose a classroom,” Myles said. To reinforce his plea, health officials from the Panhandle were on hand to answer questions and repel falsehoods during the meeting. Dr. Matthew Bruner, chief medical officer at Regional West, emphasized Myles’ message about masks. He said that wearing a mask means no quarantining if an outbreak occurs. Despite the two-hours of presentation, many parents at Monday’s meeting weren’t convinced that the district’s precautions were necessary. “One of the things I wanted to bring to this is just the over hype, as you guys have seen, that the media has done to this,” parent John Harsh told the board. Harsh brought a yellow disposable mask as a prop. He said that mask was “useless” and asked the room if they honestly thought a mask like that would keep their children safe. He said parents who were afraid of COVID-19 should keep their kids at home. Harsh also said Scottsbluff Public Schools’ decision would influence other districts. However, most districts in the area have already made decisions about reopen, as reported in the Star-Herald. Bruner responded to Harsh, reminding him that masks are not intended to stop virus particles — they’re meant to prevent large droplets that contain virus particles from traveling outside a person’s mouth. Regina Harsh spoke next, with a quiver in her voice. She asked about emotional support for students and a hypothetical question about a student who refused to wear a mask. Would they be forced to learn remotely?, she asked. “We don’t want it to feel like it’s a consequence,” Myles said. “We want everyone to feel respected.” Myles reiterated his earlier statement that choosing not to wear a mask is effectively making a decision for other people. He said if a student chose not to wear a mask, the district would “provide online alternatives for them.” Regina Harsh interrupted Myles at that point. “So basically my child would be segregated from the school and forced back into online learning if she did not tolerate wearing a mask during the duration of the school period?” she asked. Myles answered by saying if everyone wore a mask — and PPHD declared COVID-19 risk levels to be “low” — the issue of masks would be irrelevant. “I’ve never done something before and worked so hard on it with the goal of being wrong,” Myles said. Regina Harsh responded, saying she thought it was unfortunate for “students who couldn’t tolerate it‘’ that they wouldn’t get the same experience as students in-person. Regina Harsh declined to specify why her child wouldn’t wear a mask when asked by the presenters. “If my daughter looks fine and she couldn’t tolerate wearing (a mask), then who decides for her?” Regina Harsh said. Public comment, mostly against masks, continued for another hour before the meeting let out. Scottsbluff schools are set to release their final plans on July 30. Justin.Garcia@starherald.com