Scottsbluff Public Schools is reporting on its COVID-19 dashboard that one case has been reported in its district.

The district does not report specific school information, but says that one person, either a student or staff member, has tested positive. Seven have been quarantined, according to the dashboard.

The date of the report has not been identified. Parents were sent a letter reminding them of protocol for monitoring students for symptoms on Aug. 21.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in four other districts, Gering, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville and Sidney, since most school districts resumed classes within the last week.

Sidney school district officials reported its first positive case Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to district communication on its website and Facebook page. The student had last been in school on Aug. 17 and the school’s students and staff had followed the district’s COVID-19 protocol.

On Sunday, the district’s superintendent issued a letter to parents, notifying them that students would be required to wear masks in situations where maintaining a 6-foot distance is not possible, such as in some classrooms and other areas. The update was posted on the Sidney Public Schools Facebook page Sunday.

Superintendent Jay Ehler said in the release, “Students have been great about complying with mask requirements, and we appreciate their efforts. We know they will continue to work hard to keep our learning environment as safe as possible.”

During its daily call on Monday, Panhandle Public Health District reported five cases involving children under the age of 19. One case involved a child in Scotts Bluff County.

Four of the cases occurred in Dawes County, where the school district confirms 10 cases among students and staff and 28 being quarantined.

Officials did say that students at Chadron State College also were tested and are among the cases reported in Dawes County. According to the college’s website, four CSC employees have tested positive and 11 students have tested positive since Aug. 12, when it began reporting cases on its website.

Like cases with the general public, contact tracing does occur with cases involving students and staff in school districts, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and promotions, said. If a person tests positive and was not wearing a mask, close contacts may have to quarantine if they were not wearing masks.

Those who were masked need to self-monitor (for symptoms) and those that were not masked will need to quarantine, she said.

Persons who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms and must go for 24 hours without fever, without the aid of a medication to reduce the fever, and other symptoms must also be reduced. Persons identified as close contacts must quarantine for 14 days.

A total of 23 cases, including the five cases involving children, were reported by PPHD officials Monday. Currently, there are a total of 80 active cases and one person is hospitalized..

Among adults, 18 cases were reported. Nine cases were reported in Dawes County, with four cases reported as close contact cases and five as community spread cases. Four cases are reported in Scotts Bluff County, with one case identified as travel-related, two cases as community spread and one case as close contact. Two cases in Sheridan County are identified as community spread and one case in Cheyenne County is also identified as community spread. Garden and Morrill counties each reported one case that is identified as close contact.

To date, the Panhandle has reported 567 COVID-19 cases, with 481 people having recovered. There have been six deaths and 56 cumulative hospitalization.