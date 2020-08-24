Scottsbluff Public Schools is reporting on its COVID-19 dashboard that one case has been reported in its district.
The district does not report specific school information, but says that one person, either a student or staff member, has tested positive. Seven have been quarantined, according to the dashboard.
The date of the report has not been identified. Parents were sent a letter reminding them of protocol for monitoring students for symptoms on Aug. 21.
COVID-19 cases have been reported in three other districts, Gering, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville and Sidney, since most school districts resumed classes within the last week.
Sidney school district officials reported its first positive case Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to district communication on its website and Facebook page. The student had last been in school on Aug. 17 and the school's students and staff had followed the district's COVID-19 protocol.
On Sunday, the district's superintendent issued a letter to parents, notifying them that students would be required to wear masks in situations where maintaining a six-foot distance is not possible, such as in some classrooms and other areas. The update was posted on the Sidney Public Schools Facebook page Sunday.
Superintendent Jay Ehler said in the release, "Students have been great about complying with mask requirements, and we appreciate their efforts. We know they will continue to work hard to keep our learning environment as safe as possible."
