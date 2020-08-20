Scottsbluff woman cited in Tuesday collision

A Scottsbluff woman has been cited in connection with a Tuesday collision in which two people were injured.

Lysandra Salazar, 24, of Scottsbluff, was cited on a charge of failing to yield the right of way, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Dominick Peterson said in a press release.

Salazar, who had been driving a silver 2014 Buick, had been traveling south in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue, approaching the E. 20th Street, intersection, when she struck a 2019 Dodge Van, driven by Ronald Lockman, 81, of Mitchell. Lockman had entered the intersection, abiding the traffic signal at the intersection, traveling eastbound.

The collision caused the van to roll on its side, trapping Lockman and another occupant, a 74-year-old woman.

The passenger in the van, which was a Tri-City Roadrunner vehicle owned by Scotts Bluff County, suffered injuries and was transported to Regional West Medical Center. Salazar was also transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The intersection had been temporarily disabled prior to the crash. Scottsbluff experienced a power outage due to a plane crash that damaged power infrastructure north of Scottsbluff. Power had been restored, but the intersection did also have a four-way stop sign posted in the center of the intersection that had not yet been removed.

According to information from Peterson, other vehicles had also failed to observe the traffic light signal, but that a witness driving behind Lockman’s vehicle did observe that Lockman had the green signal at the time of the collision.

Salazar was also cited on a charge of driving under suspension.

Both vehicles were totaled.