4-H members took to the show ring on Wednesday’s sheep showmanship and market sheep portion of the livestock events at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Concluding three weight classes, natural sheep, all other breeds and FFA livestock show divisions, overall winners were selected by the judge.

Overall grand champion titles awarded to brothers FFA member Jaden Allen and 4-H member Jackson Allen.

Jaden, awarded overall grand champion sheep, competed against his brother in the final round after winning the FFA portion of the sheep show. Jackson moved up to competed against his brother in the final round of the show to win the overall reserve champion sheep title, after being awarded the grand champion 4-H sheep.

Following sheep and all other livestock showing events, 4-H and FFA market animals will come together for the livestock sale on Saturday where 4-H members will be awarded by the sales highest bidders.