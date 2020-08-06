Sheep show kicks off market livestock events at Goshen County Fair

On Wednesday, youth exhibitors circled the show ring at the 2020 Goshen County Fair. The market sheep competition kicked off the 4-H and FFA market livestock shows.
Showmen ranging in age, from the “pee wee” division to collegiate FFA members, presented market sheep to the judge in a variety of breed divisions, the first/second year lamb project division and the bred/fed division.
“It seems like we have had really good quality animals and excited kiddos,” Goshen County Fair Show Coordinator Amy Schmick said.
The 2020 Goshen County Fair Grand champion overall market sheep title was awarded to Brock Blevins alongside the 2020 Goshen County Fair Reserve Champion market sheep title awarded to Jacob Chapman.
Junior Goshen County Fair superintendent sheep showman and breeder Anna Schmick said supportive teachers and coaches have made opportunities like Wednesday’s sheep show a possibility.
The remainder of market livestock shows taking place at the Goshen County Fair includes the market goat, swine and beef shows to be followed by Saturday’s junior livestock sale.
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.