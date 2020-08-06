Sheep show kicks off market livestock events at Goshen County Fair

On Wednesday, youth exhibitors circled the show ring at the 2020 Goshen County Fair. The market sheep competition kicked off the 4-H and FFA market livestock shows.

Showmen ranging in age, from the “pee wee” division to collegiate FFA members, presented market sheep to the judge in a variety of breed divisions, the first/second year lamb project division and the bred/fed division.

“It seems like we have had really good quality animals and excited kiddos,” Goshen County Fair Show Coordinator Amy Schmick said.

The 2020 Goshen County Fair Grand champion overall market sheep title was awarded to Brock Blevins alongside the 2020 Goshen County Fair Reserve Champion market sheep title awarded to Jacob Chapman.

Junior Goshen County Fair superintendent sheep showman and breeder Anna Schmick said supportive teachers and coaches have made opportunities like Wednesday’s sheep show a possibility.

The remainder of market livestock shows taking place at the Goshen County Fair includes the market goat, swine and beef shows to be followed by Saturday’s junior livestock sale.