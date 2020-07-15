SIDNEY — In a surprise move to locals, the Perkins restaurant in Sidney has closed permanently.

Signs on the doors Monday morning indicated the closing and thanked the people of Sidney for their years of patronage, according to locals. A check of locations on the Perkins corporate website no longer lists the Sidney restaurant.

Reached for comment by the Star-Herald Monday, Northcott Hospitality released a statement from vice president of operations Julie Roettger.

“Due to the economic realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Northcott Hospitality has made the decision to close our Sidney, Nebraska franchise location as of Monday, July 13,” Roettger said in the statement. “Unfortunately, the financial impacts of the pandemic were beyond our control and made it untenable to remain open.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have served the local community and we are so thankful for the dedicated service of our Perkins team members in Sidney. We know that Perkins plays a special role in the community and in our loyal guests’ lives and we thank our customers for their many years of loyalty.”

Northcott Hospitality is one of the leading franchisees of breakfast-all-day Perkins restaurants, with 20 locations mainly in the Upper Midwest.

Founded in 1958, Perkins operates 300 restaurants in 32 states and two Canadian provinces. The Perkins system includes 86 company-owned and operated restaurants and 214 franchised units.

The move will have no impact on Scottsbluff’s Perkins, as Scottsbluff’s restaurant is under different ownership. Scottsbluff and North Platte are the nearest Perkins locations to Sidney in Nebraska. There is also a location in Cheyenne, Wyoming.