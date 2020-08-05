Sisters Anna and Kaci Schmick, sheep showmen and junior superintendents at the Goshen County Fair, have taken on leadership roles in 4-H and FFA after 10 years of involvement in the programs.

“Being there for support as an older member to help a younger member, always being there to support all the adults like the superintendent and being able to help the show,” Anna said,“Those are my favorite parts.”

Anna and Kaci have both taken on roles of assisting with the Goshen County fair as junior superintendents, all while in the process of completing college degrees.

“Really anything that the superintendent needs, we help with,” Anna said.

The sisters have continued their showing careers through their involvement with FFA, which allows members to compete until the age of 21, and 4-H which allows members to compete until the age of 19.

Anna, a nursing student at EWC and Kaci, a pre-pharmacy student at the University of Wyoming have continued their involvement simply because of the youth, Anna said. Asked about the most rewarding aspect of being an older member and junior superintendent for 4-H and FFA programs, Anna said, “Experiencing the youth progress over the years,” Anna said.

Not only have the sisters’ experience in leading the youth been rewarding, but she said those who have led her through 4-H and FFA have brought her and her sister “opportunities that we didn’t know existed.”

“We have had really great teachers and coaches,” Anna said, “They are huge supporters in our life.”

Anna and Kaci, both participating in 4-H from a young age have continued to raised and show a number of livestock projects but have emphasized sheep throughout their showing careers, following in their fathers footsteps.

“My dad showed sheep when he was younger, so we started showing sheep and we also raised pigs for a couple of years ... we have both been to Denver and Kansas for national contests for both (sheep and pigs) and that all helps with the raising of the sheep.” Anna said.

As a family of showmen, Anna said, between she and her sister ,their competitive spirit has continued in the show ring over the years.

“This year is actually the first year she has won over me,” Anna said, laughing.

The sisters, both apart of Southeast FFA, have had successful careers competing in the national FFA convention and holding state titles. Kaci recently stepped down after her year of holding the Wyoming FFA state reporter title and Anna will compete at the 2020 Goshen County Fair to end her FFA career.

After Anna and Kaci finish their college degrees, Anna said, they will most likely be coming back to Goshen County to take on 4-H leader roles and continue to be involved with youth members.