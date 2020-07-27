A Community Cruise Night will end its route with a movie at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in this weekend.

The High Plains Auto Club will meet up at Dairy Queen at 5 p.m., and will depart for a valley cruise and slow drag at about 6 p.m.

The cruise will end at the drive-in around the time the gates are opening for Saturday’s movie, “American Graffiti.”

The film follows four friends living out their last day of summer vacation in 1962. A series of women, including a disappearing angel and one character’s high school sweetheart add some excitement to their night.

The flick stars Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard, Charles Martin Smith and Paul Le Mat. Wolfman Jack also appears in the movie as a mysterious disc jockey. The movie is rated PG.

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting about 30 minutes after sundown. This weekend, that is around 8:40 p.m.

The times are the same for Friday and Sunday’s movies, “Twister” and “Footloose.”

On Friday evening, “Twister” will spin the story of researchers and storm chasers who want to learn more about tornadoes. The film is rated PG-13.

It centers on Dr. Jo Harding, played by Helen Hunt, and an underfunded team of students who want to launch the prototype, called Dorothy, in an upcoming storm. The device was the creation of Harding’s estranged husband, Bill, played by Bill Paxton. A rival scientist copies the device, leading Bill to rejoin Jo’s team.

Sunday night, “Footloose,” starring Kevin Bacon will leave audience members with songs stuck in their heads. In it, Bacon plays Ren McCormack, who learns the town he now calls home has made dancing and rock music illegal.

He struggles to fit in, but makes some friends, Hewitt, played by Christopher Penn, and Ariel, played by Lori Singer, who try to help him loosen up the town. Unfortunately, Ariel’s father, played by John Lithgow, doesn’t make it easy.

The film is rated PG.

Admission is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their cards, with a maximum of $10 per car. Non-members are $5 with a maximum of $15 per car.

Concessions are available and include hot dogs, pizza, nachos and pretzels in addition to popcorn, candy and drinks. Bringing in outside food is highly discouraged.