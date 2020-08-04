Small nursing centers face COVID-19 challenge

Small nursing care centers around the area face the challenge of operating in a COVID-19 environment when the guidelines and safety measures continue to change with little notice. For Mitchell Care Center, those challenges come from a number of areas.

One primary area is the financial side, which needs to be consistently monitored.

“We can’t operate at capacity because we have to keep so many rooms open,” said Administrator Stephanie Haun. “If we have someone who tests positive for COVID-19, they need to be isolated and that takes up space.”

The cost of supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff continues to increase as well. Staff is currently wearing N-95 face masks, face shields, and full gowns when working with residents.

“Another challenge to our staffing is the overall nursing shortage,” Haun said. “Staff can’t work if they’re not feeling well, especially with a vulnerable population. I could say it takes a lot of teamwork.”

Under state health and safety guidelines, every care center has to go through different phases so they can reopen. Facilities in phase one are closed to the public. Mitchell Care Center is currently at phase 1.

In phase 2, residents are allowed more freedom of movement within the building and using the dining areas. Phase 3 opens the facility to visitors by appointment.

“We should be moved up to phase 2 later this week,” Haun said. “Next week, we should go up again to phase 3 and be open to visitors. If a staff member or resident tests positive, we go back down to phase 1. It’s kind of like the game, Chutes and Ladders.”

The Mitchell Care Center staff is managing well during a pandemic that continues to change the working environment. But its biggest challenge is with the residents. Under phase one, visitors, including families, can’t enter the facility.

“The hardest thing for us is to get the residents and their families to understand we’re not making the rules,” Haun said. “Not being able to see their families is tough.”

The Mitchell Care Center currently has 39 residents in the nursing home facility and 12 others in assisted living.

“We’re just playing it day by day because there’s no time frame as far as when it’s going to end,” Haun said. “For me, it almost feels like this is going to last forever.”

Mitchell Care Center is a 50-bed, Medicaid certified facility offering semi-private and private rooms with 24 hour nursing care, along with respite and day care options. Twelve assisted living units were added in 2002.

jpurvis@starherald.com