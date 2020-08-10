In these days of political division, Nebraska’s representation in Washington is doing what they can to work together with representatives of their opposing party as well as bringing together the House and the Senate.

It would be easy to look at Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith simply as federal representatives for the state, but Fischer said she looks at it more closely than that.

“I consider Adrian not just my congressman, but a good friend,” Fischer said. “We work together a lot on issues, whether it’s with water issues out in the Panhandle, or we’re really together a lot on airport issues. He obviously is a leader in the House on that, making sure we have essential air service to some of our smaller airports around the state. We really talk about every issue.”

Fischer said she reaches out to the Nebraska delegation — Smith and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon and Sen. Ben Sasse. The group normally has congressional breakfasts together on Wednesday mornings in Washington, but those have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I miss that,” Fischer said. “It really is a time that the five of us are able to see each other and be able to chat about what we’re working on or ask questions about what’s going on with a certain bill in the House, things like that. Or just ask about people’s families, how everybody is doing. ... I think a good positive for Nebraska is that our delegation does get together, and we do discuss things and what we need to work on for the state.”

Perhaps just as important as the representatives working together is that their staffs communicate, Smith said.

“What is absolutely vital is that our staffs work together to communicate on the ground,” Smith said. “It’s one thing if, say, Sen. Fischer and I or (South Dakota Sen. John) Thune and I communicate a lot, but it’s vital that our staffs work out the details in a way that can move the agenda forward as well.”

Smith cited the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which just went into effect July 1, as a uniting measure for Republicans and Democrats.

“It took place in a manner that brought people together,” Smith said. “You don’t read a lot about that, but the fact is it was probably the most bipartisan significant trade agreement in history. It helps launch our efforts for other trade agreements moving forward.”

Fischer, in her role as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is especially proud of the National Defense Act, which has been approved consistently for the past 60 years.

“I was extremely focused on that, making sure that we got it out of the Senate,” she said. “It was a strong, bipartisan bill, and a good bipartisan vote. I’ll be on the conference committee when we meet with the House on that. Our national security, our national defense, is the first responsibility, is the first priority of the federal government. This bill is held up as a great example, good achievement of Congress, and a bipartisan achievement. It’s something we do every year, and we hammer it out because it is definitely for the good of the country.”

Smith began his House career in a Democrat-controlled Congress under a Republican president. Four years later, elections turned the House over to the Republicans with a Democrat president. The last election again swung the power to a Republican president with a Democrat-controlled Congress.

“I would say that the biggest difference is clearly that (speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi sets the agenda in the House,” Smith said. “She has no interest at all about Republican input. That part is very frustrating.

“The Republican speakers that we had — and I will admit right up front, I’m biased, I have a bias, I’m human — but I think it’s easy, and it would be reasonable to say, that John Boehner and Paul Ryan were uniting figures whereas Nancy Pelosi is a divisive figure.

"She kind of prides herself in that. She points her finger at the president a lot, whereas her divisiveness predates Donald Trump by many years.”