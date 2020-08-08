St. Agnes Catholic School announces reopening plans

St. Agnes Catholic School officially established its reopening plans at a “return to school” meeting on the night of Aug. 6.

The plan, which will be uploaded to the school’s website this week, includes similar measures seen at public schools such as social distancing, masks, class separation and rigorous sanitization. Unlike most public schools, however, St. Agnes will not be offering any remote learning options.

Administrator Julie Brown said that they do not have enough staff to provide both in person and online learning at the same time.

“We just don’t have the staff and manpower,” Brown said. “We thought it was smartest to put a focus in one place, and we believe the best place is to be in school.”

This lack of a remote learning option, as well as the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic, has turned some families to homeschooling for the year, Brown said.

Nevertheless, Brown said she believes that being a small school has its advantages for complying with safety measures. Each grade will be considered a single “cohort” and students will only have contact with students in their cohort when moving about the school.

With only 120 students to account for and a single class for each grade, it will not be as hard for students to separate and social distance as it might be for public schools with hundreds or thousands of students.

“I’ve been in education for 34 years and nothing has been so hard as to figure out the scheduling, distancing, how we will run a cafeteria through three lunch periods instead of one,” she said. “I can’t imagine planning for a public school.”

Brown also acknowledged that a big issue for parents and schools has been masks. St. Agnes will be requiring them, but Brown said that at a school like St. Agnes, it could be a little easier to explain their importance to children.

“In my estimation, these masks are an act of love, and we are being called to love our neighbors — the golden rule,” she said. “This mask on my face is an act of love for you and yours an act of love for me.”

St. Agnes’ first day of school is Aug. 17. The school will be hosting back to school nights on Aug. 10, Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 for parents and students. Each cohort will have a 45-minute block to visit the school and drop off supplies on one of these nights.