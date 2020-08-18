State cites detention center for records issue

A state board overseeing jails found the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center is out of compliance with reporting records to the state, according to a letter sent in early August.

In a letter dated Aug. 4, Denny Macomber, the director of Jail Standards, said an annual review found the detention center was out of compliance with providing electronic arrest and release records for each inmate at the detention center. On Monday, Sheriff Mark Overman said the detention center hasn’t had the ability to send booking records in a format the state can process for the past two years..

On Monday, Overman, who also oversees the detention center, said the vendor for records management, Sioux Falls-based Zuercher Technologies, is responsible, adding the contract required the company to ensure the detention center was compliant in sending records to the state.

“Frankly, we pay Zuercher a lot of money and they are out of compliance with our contract," he said.

Overman said the data is there, but the state can’t see it.

The county settled on Zuercher Technologies two years ago after “an extensive bidding process.” Zuercher also provided dispatch services and record management for Scotts Bluff County agencies, including Scottsbluff Police, Gering Police and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department.

Zuercher and the Nebraska Crime Commission pass fault around, according to Overman.

“I’ve been involved in some of the email exchanges where Zuercher blames the state, the state blames Zuercher,“ he said. “But, they’re moving toward a resolution.”

Overman said the detention center is not considering replacing Zuercher, or a lawsuit at this time, saying a solution is expected in October.

“We aren’t being penalized. We haven’t asked our attorneys to sue them because we think they are moving toward a resolution,” he said.

No one from Zuercher Technologies could be reached for comment Monday evening.

Overman said he had been anticipating the letter for months and said he welcomed it.

“That might be a good thing, that might put the pressure on Zuercher and everybody,” he said.