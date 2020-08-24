A state board overseeing jails and detention centers requested five counties contracting with the vendor CentralSquare Technologies hold off on using a record management system until issues with data collection in other detention centers are fixed – a wait that could last into next year.

Last week, Sheriff Mark Overman, who heads the Scotts Bluff County Detention center, said the jail was cited for not providing electronic arrest and release records for each inmate at the detention center for the past two years. Jail Standards Board Director Denny Macomber said the vendor was “100% at fault” for not reporting data to the state. The Dodge County Detention Center, which also uses CentralSquare Technologies, had also been cited in early August for noncompliance with Nebraska Crime Commission standards.

“Saline, York, Butler, Seward and Platte counties are being asked to not to move forward until the issue with Scotts Bluff is fixed,” Macomber said. “They’re on hold at the moment.”

Macomber said there’s no workaround to provide the data to the state, as the data is collected onsite, but would transfer information into the wrong fields. He called the issue “a big problem.”

“We’d be dumping someone’s first name into the middle name slot or booking date into the date of birth,” Macomber said.

He said jail records used to be entirely done on paper, so about two decades ago, the Nebraska Crime Commission created the Jail Management Information Network. Since then, counties have contracted out information management to other vendors, he said.

“We work with seven different vendors at this point. The only one we’re already having problems with is Zuercher because they didn’t change the fields,” Macomber said.

Macomber said CentralSquare Technologies provided a letter to the state saying the data issue would be fixed in November or December.

“My guess is that this is something we’d straighten out sometime in February,” Macomber said.

In 2018, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a $560,000 contract with Sioux Falls-based Zuercher Technologies to provide sharing of data for law enforcement. County agencies are in year three of the five-year contract. The system allows county law enforcement officers and first responders to access a common database for records during emergency calls, and is also the records management system for the detention center. Scottsbluff Police, Gering Police, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gering, Mitchell and Morrill fire departments use the system.

Overman said the contract requires the vendor to ensure the detention center is in compliance.

“Frankly, we pay Zuercher a lot of money and they are out of compliance with our contract,” he told the Star-Herald.

Scotts Bluff County budgeted $85,950 for maintenance and support for the coming fiscal year, according to Lisa Rien, management accountant for Scotts Bluff County

“We’re part of an interlocal agreement,” she said, adding that the multiple municipalities agree to pay into a county-controlled fund. “You can do more when you work together.”

CentralSquare Technologies acquired Zuercher Technologies in 2018, as part of a merger with three other companies: Superion, TriTech and the public sector and health care business, Aptean.

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion said the jail is hoping to have the system working by December, adding the change to Zuercher was a couple of years in the works.

“We’ve paid most of it, but we’re still holding back one payment,” Dion said.

Taylor Slezak the operations assistant at Seward County Sheriff Department said, “We told (CentralSquare Technologies) we’re not going to go live with them until they are 100% in compliance.”

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said he was only made aware of the problems with detention centers being out of compliance last week. He said he anticipates going live in January, but said he’s not too worried about the timeline of the resolution.

“Changing over records systems doesn’t happen overnight, or in a week or even a month,” he said. “We started this over a year ago and if it’s delayed a month, it is what it is.”

York and Saline county sheriffs did not respond for requests for comment.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson with the CentralSquare based in Lake Mary, Florida, said the company is committed to meeting all local, state and federal compliance standards for its products and declined to answer specific questions about the issues raised by the county or state agencies. The spokesperson declined to give his or her name.

“Hundreds of public safety agencies use our products to maintain data and reporting compliance,” the spokesperson wrote. “For security and confidentiality reasons, we cannot disclose any information about specific customers.”