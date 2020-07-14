United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual Stuff the Bus program might be going slower than in past years, but there’s still time to help out students in need as they head back to school in a few weeks.

Executive Director Steph Black said because they changed the format of Stuff the Bus, it started earlier than in past years.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we decided to have a virtual Stuff the Bus event and start earlier,” she said. “Instead of donations of school supplies, we’re asking for monetary donations only for the schools to purchase supplies.”

In past years, United Way Pacesetter business partners would help collect pens, pencils, notebooks, crayons and other school supplies.

United Way volunteers would then sort what supplies had been collected for distribution to area schools and fill backpacks with collected school supplies to be distributed by Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska to their clients in need of them.

Black said that only accepting monetary donations is a safer way to distribute school supplies that would usually be handled by several people.

This year’s virtual Stuff the Bus campaign wraps up on July 31. Donations will be converted into prepaid Visa cards to be distributed to area schools. The schools will then buy their own supplies. Many schools plan to pre-order and have the supplies shipped to them.

School districts participating in Stuff the Bus this year are Morrill, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering, Minatare, Banner County, Bridgeport, Bayard, and Cheyenne County, where CAPWN is assisting with the program. Programs have also been organized in Dawes and Box Butte counties.

Last year, volunteers filled 252 backpacks of school supplies for CAPWN and delivered 115 boxes to the nine school districts.

The public is encouraged to donate to Stuff the Bus at its website, uwwn.org/bus. One hundred percent of all donations stay in the local area and help local kids with needed school supplies.

“People can donate online with a credit or debit card,” Black said. “Or they can mail us a check at 1517 Broadway Suite 106 in Scottsbluff.”

She added the decision to go virtual this year wasn’t taken lightly. United Way polled the school districts and community partners. They agreed a virtual Stuff the Bus event would be best during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ll take donations for as long as people want, but we’re trying to promote getting donations in by July 31,” Black said. “We want to get the gift cards to the schools on Aug. 1 so they have time to purchase the supplies they need before school starts.”

Parents who might qualify for Stuff the Bus school supplies can contact their school’s principal or counselor for more information.

Black said that in an unusual year when we’re all dealing with a virus crisis, the struggle of some families to provide school supplies for their children can be even greater. That’s why it’s even more important to help a community in need.

So whether the kids are learning at home or in a traditional school setting this fall, they still need school supplies.