“They say women were given the right to vote, but that’s not true,” Linda Redfern said. “They won it.”

Redfern, along with Barb Netherland, did extensive research into suffrage for a display celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. Their research, along with the work of a number of other volunteers, resulted in an exhibit in the Rotating Gallery at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The idea for the exhibit came from the museum’s director, Dave Wolf.

“Voting is fundamental to our republic, and we were hoping to remind everyone the importance of voting before the primary on May 10,” he said.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 led to a temporary shut down for the museum. When it opened again, volunteer Sandy Strey made sure everything was in the right place for the exhibit which is on display until the end of the month.

The exhibit features a timeline going around the gallery, outlining how the efforts of the suffragettes progressed.

“Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and some of those women actually came to Nebraska to help the process,” Redfern said.

After Congress approved the 19th amendment, at least 36 states needed to vote in favor of it before it could become law.

“This process is called ratification,” she said.

The Nebraska Legislature voted unanimously to ratify the 19th amendment in 1919, but efforts began long before – 70 years, in fact.

For just as long, anti-suffragists did all they could to prevent women from voting — from comparing them to criminals and witches to demanding they share their height, weight and age in order to be allowed to vote.

“They thought that would stop them — that women wouldn’t want to share their age,” said Strey. “They did it, though.”

Redfern’s mom was four years old in 1920 and the opportunity to vote came around.

“My grandmother couldn’t vote until she was almost 30,” she said.

Women of color had to wait even longer. Despite the 19th amendment, Jim Crow laws still made it difficult to vote, Redfern said.

“They weren’t really free to vote until 1965,” she said.

Along with women who picketed the White House day after day, and those who became outspoken leaders of the movement within their own communities, there were men who vouched for their intelligence and capabilities.

Redfern said, “There were some very important, understanding men who were part of that process.”

Along with Redfern, Netherland and Strey, other volunteers including Bette Tripoli and Shelly Rowlee helped bring the exhibit together. Several men were part of the process as well, Strey said, including her husband Ken, and Dale Mahnke.

“I have a lot of people who work on these things with me,” said Strey.

With an election in November, it’s a time to reflect and celebrate, Redfern said. Many don’t realize the years-long effort to be able to enter the polls. The right to vote wasn’t given, it was earned, she reiterated.

“Look at what the last part of the word is,” said Strey, pointing to the ‘rage’ in suffrage. “They should have known not to fight (women).”

The museum is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Social distancing protocols are in place and face covering are required to enter the museum.