Texas-based financial services company SWBC released Tuesday that the company is in the process of a reduction of workforce at its Scottsbluff office, with the plan of closing the building in about six months.

Lisa Pinto, vice president of public relations and corporate communications for SWBC, said one of the main reasons for the measure impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of the company’s collections business has significantly decreased in the wake of the pandemic.

“The pandemic helped us realize that a number of our functions can be performed just as efficiently or more efficiently by employees working from home,” Pinto said. “That allows us to reduce our physical footprint.”

She said about half of the employees at the Scottsbluff office will stay aboard long-term in a work-from-home capacity. Those employees were selected based on job function and performance metrics.

The reduction of the remaining workforce will take place over the next six months. At that time, the Scottsbluff service center will formally close as they continue to market the property nationally to interested parties.

“The building has actually been listed for sale or lease for the past two years,” Pinto said. “A lot of our Scottsbluff employees had already gone to work from home once the pandemic hit.”

She said the Scottsbluff workforce makes up about 5% of the company’s total workforce of about 2,400 employees at offices across the nation.

“The employees who will be affected by the reduction will be given a severance package and the opportunity to apply for other positions within the company,” she said.